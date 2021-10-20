CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Micron to build $7 billion plant in Japan’s Hiroshima – report

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. chip supplier Micron Technology Inc is set to invest 800 billion yen ($6.99 billion) in building a new factory in Hiroshima, western...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

The Cop26 conundrum: why does China’s eco-warrior Xi Jinping keep building coal plants?

Xi Jinping is the closest you get to an environmental crusader in the top echelons of China’s political system. He was green before it became fashionable. As Zhejiang party chief 20 years ago he wrote a weekly newspaper column noted for denouncing ecological degradation, and for warning that China’s “energy-intensive and high-polluting” economic model was unsustainable.
CHINA
94.3 Jack FM

Malaysia to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Friday it would proceed with the procurement of the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children, following a U.S. expert panel’s recommendation for the shot to be authorised for those aged 5 to 11. A panel of advisers to the U.S. Food...
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.3 Jack FM

Printing coupons and eating swans: North Korea innovates amid food, economic woes

SEOUL (Reuters) – From printing coupons as replacement cash to breeding ornamental black swans to eat, North Korea is being forced to innovate to handle economic woes and food shortages as anti-pandemic border lockdowns drag on, reports suggest. With the harvest coming to an end, international observers say North Korea’s...
ECONOMY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Micron Announces $150 Billion Investment in Global Manufacturing, R&D

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Semiconductor manufacturer Micron plans to invest more than $150 billion...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiroshima#Taiwan#Reuters#Micron Technology Inc#Nikkan Kogyo#Tsmc#Japanese#Tokyo Newsroom
94.3 Jack FM

Global supply constraints deal heavy blow to Japanese firms

TOKYO (Reuters) – A global parts and chip shortage is taking a heavy toll on Japanese firms with seven out of eight automakers seeing global output drop in September, casting doubt over the central bank’s view the impact of supply constraints will be temporary. Toyota Motor said on Thursday it...
ECONOMY
740thefan.com

Japan’s former Princess Mako, husband: sad over incorrect reports

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s former princess Mako, who on Tuesday married her college sweetheart and left the royal family, said with her husband that reports throughout their engagement carrying incorrect information had caused her sadness and stress. Mako, who married Kei Komuro earlier on Tuesday, said she apologised for any...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Tom's Hardware

Earthquake Disrupts Micron's DRAM Production in Taiwan

An earthquake hit Taiwan on Sunday disrupting production at multiple semiconductor fabrication facilities on the island. Micron has said that there were no casualties among its personnel, but it had to stop its Fab 11 near Taoyuan. Typically, disruptions in DRAM production lead to increases of memory prices on the spot market, yet it does not seem to be the case right now. Furthermore, Micron's rival Nanya says that the quake did not cause much trouble.
WORLD
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron plans to put more than $150 billion into manufacturing and research & development

BOISE, Idaho — Micron Technology intends to spend more than $150 billion over the next ten years on memory manufacturing and research and development. Micron said in a news release Wednesday that the investment will address increasing demand for computer memory. The Boise-based company is one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, and the only manufacturer of computer memory based in the U.S.
BOISE, ID
MarketWatch

Micron to spend $150 billion in 10 years on building out memory manufacturing, stock falls

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. fell 1.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the memory and semiconductor company said it will invest $150 billion over the next decade in memory manufacturing and research and development. The investment, which could include U.S. fab expansion, is aimed at addressing demand for memory, as memory and storage currently represent about 30% of the semiconductor market. "Memory is at the leading edge of semiconductor manufacturing and fuels everything from feature-rich 5G smartphones to the AI-enabled cloud," said Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra. "Micron's leadership in both DRAM and NAND technologies and the strength of our roadmap enable us to invest more than $150 billion with confidence to extend our industry-leading memory innovation into the next decade, and deliver differentiated products to our customers." Micron's stock has dropped 10.1% year to date while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has climbed 21.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 20.3%.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Toyota to build $13.6 billion American battery plant, employ 1,750

Toyota has announced that it will invest $13.6 billion in manufacturing electric automobile batteries in the United States by 2025. Though Toyota has sold more than 18.7 million Prius hybrids since 1997, other manufactures have taken the lead in selling battery powered autos. While it is not known how many...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Japan’s Mitsubishi to spend $17.5 billion by 2030 to drive decarbonisation

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp will invest 2 trillion yen ($17.54 billion) by 2030 in alternative energies such as renewables and hydrogen to drive its decarbonisation efforts and cut emissions, it said on Monday. Mitsubishi, a trading house and mineral resources company with energy and metals assets worldwide, aims to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Taiwan's TSMC to build Japan chip manufacturing factory

TAIPEI, Taiwan: In a webcast, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has outlined its expansion strategies, which include building a Japan-based chip manufacturing plant. Also, company officials warned of continued supply constraints in 2022. The Japanese factory will primarily be involved in chip manufacturing by employing earlier technological developments, as opposed...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Inside TSMC, the Taiwanese Chipmaking Giant That's Building a New Plant in Phoenix

As the world grapples with an ongoing chip shortage, a quiet giant among chipmakers has committed to investing $100 billion over three years to ramp up production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company may not be a household name, but with a market value of over $550 billion, it's one of the world's 10 most valuable companies. Now, it's leveraging its considerable resources to bring the world's most advanced chip manufacturing back to U.S. soil.
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

TSMC confirms plans for semiconductor fab plant in Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. confirmed Friday it is planning to build a computer chip factory in Japan. TSMC’s CEO C.C. Wei said the company, the world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, was expanding to better serve its customers and enhance its competitive advantage. “After conducting due diligence, we announce our...
BUSINESS
shorenewsnetwork.com

Brazil’s Vale reports quarterly net profit $3.9 billion

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian miner Vale reported on Thursday third quarter net profit $3.9 billion, below analyst forecasts of $6.2 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $6.9 billion. (Reporting by Roberto Samora, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy