Huge news came out of the Chicago Blackhawks organization on Tuesday as general manager Stan Bowman stepped aside as the GM of the team after an independent investigation revealed he made a huge mistake not speaking up as a first-year GM when it was learned former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich had sexually abused a prospect in the Blackhawks system. The news coming out of Tuesday’s presser by Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz could reach far beyond the Blackhawks organization.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO