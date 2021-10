A few years back, when Jaclyn Graves and I biked from Memphis, Tennessee to Owensboro, Kentucky for our Sweatin' for St. Jude event, we cycled through the Kentucky Lake region of the Commonwealth. While I wasn't surprised to bike past a lot of roadkill, I was surprised to see a good deal of armadillos in Kentucky. We rode past several that had met their demise on the roads and parkways. And, I'll be honest. Until that bike ride, I'm not even sure I was aware we had armadillos here.

