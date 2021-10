A Senior Health Fair in Clarksville Sponsored by the Red River County Community Resource Association will be Friday morning from 8:30 until 11:30 at the McKenzie Methodist Church Family Life Center. Flu, pneumonia, and COVID vaccinations are available, and there will be free screenings for blood sugar & oxygen saturation checks. Door prizes and bingo start at 10:00 am. They are serving pancakes and sausage with coffee and orange juice at 8:30 am. If you want more info, call 903-428-8500.

CLARKSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO