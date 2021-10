Two of the best offenses in a loaded District 16-5A Division I faced off Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium, but the game was more slugfest than shootout. Brownsville Veterans Memorial made key stops at opportune moments, including two turnovers and one blocked PAT, that made all the difference. The Chargers (5-2, 5-1) defeated the McAllen Rowe Warriors (4-3, 4-2) 21-19 in an important game to stay one game back from the leader in the district standings.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO