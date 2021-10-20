“Tao’s World”, Your New Favorite Album From Tao Asher

There's a pretty amusing joke among people in Liverpool that the city's airport is named after John Lennon because it's the first place he went when he got rich. While funny (and fairly accurate of Lennon's moves to both London and New York) it wouldn't be fair to say that Merseyside's most beloved musicians leave the city at the first opportunity. In fact, from Gerry & The Pacemakers right through to perma-stoned cosmic scallies The Coral, it's actually rare to find a group who didn't stay local. Even rarer still, perhaps, are artists who travel to Liverpool to make their name. Enter; The Let Go.

