A confirmation vote is planned for Monday in the U.S. Senate that will make a West Virginia native the head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. President Joe Biden nominated Douglas Parker earlier this year to lead the federal agency in charge of keeping workers safe on the job. Last week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin joined the majority of the Senate in voting to close debate on Parker’s nomination to lead OSHA.

