For all the coverage that’s surrounded this WNBA Finals, you’d think Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi were about to lace up and play one-on-one for the championship trophy. And while the GOAT conversations, talk of Ace’s homecoming, and discussions about legacy are fun, there are plenty of other players making their mark on these Finals. With the Mercury tying the series at 1-1 by securing a dramatic overtime win Wednesday in Phoenix, we’re going to get at least two more games of Finals action as the teams head to Chicago in the best-of-five series, so it’s time to highlight some of the underappreciated stars.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO