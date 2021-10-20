CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung, Virgin Media O2 Conduct 4G & 5G Trials

By Ray Sharma
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that the company will conduct 4G and 5G trials with Virgin Media O2. During the trials, the two companies will verify the capability and performance of Samsung’s 4G and 5G network solutions in Virgin Media O2’s commercial network. The trial will also assess the interoperability between...

