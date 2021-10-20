CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Production in Eye of the Beholder when it Comes to Ryan Kerrigan

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Q9GG_0cWb3c7s00

PHILADELPHIA - Ryan Kerrigan seemed like a solid signing for Howie Roseman in free agency.

A notorious Eagles killer while piling up 95.5 sacks over a decade with the Washington Football Team, maybe Kerrigan wasn’t a natural fit for a team in transition after turning 33 in August, but the four-time Pro Bowl selection only cost $2.5 million and figured to fit in nicely as a rotational player on the edge, along with the now-injured Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Josh Sweat.

A thumb injury that required surgery over the summer didn’t help and has hampered Kerrigan, who had admitted it’s been difficult to grip and use his hand at an optimal level, always a key for a defensive lineman.

Kerrigan, though, has played in all six games and made one tackle, albeit for loss. That’s it. No sacks, not even a quarterback hurry for one of the best pass-rushers of his generation.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, however, sees Kerrigan in a different way.

Gannon was asked point-blank off the Eagles’ mini-bye on Tuesday why the veteran hasn’t been productive during the team’s 2-4 start.

“On the stat sheet, you mean? The DC asked rhetorically. “Because in my opinion, [Kerrigan] has been productive.”

While some may scoff at Gannon’s claim, he is a disciple of Mike Zimmer, who preaches a more disciplined approach when it comes to the pass rush especially when compared with the wide-9 looks Philadelphia fans got used to with their edge rushers.

“How would I quantify that is he lines up, he gets aligned the correct way, he plays with his eyes the right way, he's asked to do the techniques that we're asking him to do and he's playing winning football within his role,” Gannon said.

In other words, football is a team game and Kerrigan is no longer the playmaker. He is the role player.

“What I mean by that is, like somebody that makes a tackle on a run, well, Ryan helped that guy make that tackle by how he crushed the block,” said Gannon. “I don't always look at – with [DT] Fletcher [Cox] moving back a couple weeks like, he's balling."

"Now, the stat sheet might not jump out at you and be like, ‘Well, this guy doesn't have 10 sacks or six, whatever TFLs,’ this and that, but within the framework of what we're asking those guys to do, they're being productive.”

The easiest way to measure intangibles like that is in the secondary.

“Now, with saying that, we can – you know, with a DB. He didn't have any interceptions, he didn't get any PBUs, yeah, but when the ball came to him six times, he gave up two completions,” was the example Gannon gave. “That's a winning day for me, with no PBUs and no interceptions. He's not allowing his guy to catch the ball.”

Gannon did admit that production is a measure, however, and when the time comes and Kerrigan is freed up to make a play the veteran will be expected to make it.

“Production is a way to measure; you know what I mean?" the DC said. "So, you always have to, as a coach – what's the blend of is this guy playing winning football for us? And who is producing when the plays that are there for him to make, does he make them? I think [Kerrigan] is doing that."

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on both PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
fastphillysports.com

KERRIGAN’S BEEN A BUST — DC GANNON GASLIGHTS HIM INTO A STAR!

So, the Eagles signed edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan in the offseason, and the lame-ass local media went nuts:. He had 95 1/2 sacks in his 10-year career in Washington, and he was especially tough on the Birds, so this was a great signing. But the 33-year-old Kerrigan injured his thumb...
NFL
NBC Sports

Gannon defends Kerrigan’s production through 6 games

In six games this season, Eagles free agent pickup Ryan Kerrigan has played a total of 152 defensive snaps. “On the stat sheet you mean?” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon fired back. “Because in my opinion, he has been productive.”. OK. Then how would you quantify that production?. “How would I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
FanSided

Alvin Kamara’s tweet after Mark Ingram trade will pump up Saints fans

Mark Ingram is back with the Saints after a trade and fellow running back Alvin Kamara’s reaction to the news is sure to get New Orleans buzzing. Mark Ingram is heading back to the New Orleans Saints after the organization traded for the veteran running back with the Houston Texans in a move that also includes swapping late-round draft picks.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#American Football#Eagles#Dc
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
houstonianonline.com

Saints’ Taysom Hill blasted off after taking an illegal kick against Washington in a Week 5 match

Things started off differently James Winston and the New Orleans Saints In the Week 5 game with the Washington Football team on Sunday. Winston threw an interception to start the game, then an impressive 72-yard touchdown, then a confused cough, and you just had to know that head coach Sean Payton would probably start working on the quarterback and assistant quarterback. Tsum Hill Just a little more. Unfortunately, Hill was the victim of an illegal helmet-to-helmet kick from the back corner William Jackson The third that led to Hill being moved to the locker room.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
611
Followers
681
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy