CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild surge past Jets 6-5 in OT on Eriksson Ek's hat trick

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN0s3_0cWb34OX00

Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild put on quite a show for the first full house at Xcel Energy Center in 19 months.

The Wild were overwhelmed with gratitude for their off-the-ice help, from start to finish.

Eriksson Ek had a hat trick, batting in an airborne puck to tie the game with 59 seconds remaining in regulation and winning it on a power play in overtime to stun the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in a raucous home opener on Tuesday night.

Eriksson Ek scored the equalizer just 15 seconds after an empty-netter by Jets center Mark Scheifele was wiped out by an offside call on Kyle Connor that came from a replay challenge recommended by video coaches Jonas Plumb and T.J. Jindra.

“Neither one of them will take any credit if you talk to them, but it was a great call,” Wild head coach Dean Evason said.

Instead of taking a two-goal lead to the locker room, the Jets were suddenly on their heels as the Wild finished the third period with an 18-5 shots advantage.

“Just one of those things with a little attention to detail by me. Just stay onside and you win a game,” said Connor, who had two goals and an assist to fuel an eight-point night for Winnipeg's new-look first line minus Blake Wheeler while the captain is sidelined by COVID-19.

Josh Morrissey was called for holding Kirill Kaprizov near the midpoint of overtime, giving the Wild a 4-on-3. Eriksson Ek scored on a 3-on-1 rush to beat Connor Hellebuyck, who has given up 14 goals in three losses to start the season.

“That’s the way hockey goes. It’s going to test you. It’s going to push you, but those guys have fight,” Scheifele said.

Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots. Cam Talbot made 25 saves for the Wild, none bigger than the denial of Logan Stanley on a 2-on-1 right before Eriksson Ek's winner.

Mats Zuccarello had two goals and two assists, Marcus Foligno scored on a power play with 4:58 left in regulation and Kaprizov had three assists for the Wild in this spirited renewal of the Central Division rivalry with the Jets.

The Wild got goosebumps on the bench as the crowd roared approval during a third period stoppage, more than happy to have their fans fully behind them again. They played with an even deeper purpose than usual in honor of the late Tom Kurvers, their assistant general manager who died of cancer in June. The Wild played a tribute video for Kurvers before the game, and his presence was felt throughout the night.

“You’ve just got to believe that there’s a guardian angel over you tonight, and Tom really had our back,” Foligno said.

Wheeler, who tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss at least three more games. was replaced at right wing by Andrew Copp, who had a goal and two assists. Scheifele notched two assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg, which lost leads of 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 5-3.

“That’s a hard fought, good battle on the road,” coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ll take chunks of it, just not that last minute and a half.”

The first game between these teams in 653 days was as feisty and frenetic as ever, as if both sides were trying to make up for the lost time to the pandemic-tailored 2020-21 season that had the Jets facing only Canadian teams.

Kaprizov was penalized for roughing halfway through a Wild power play in the first period, and as soon as he returned from the box he began tussling with Dubois.

Right after Eriksson Ek sneaked a wraparound past Hellebuyck to tie the game at 2 shortly before the first intermission, Foligno and Brenden Dillon dropped the gloves. Foligno used a kung-fu-style jump kick to jump start the fight and skated off the ice to a rousing ovation.

Zuccarello was credited with the strangest goal of the game when an ill-fated poke check by Hellebuyck caused the puck to glance off Morrissey and tie the game at 3 late in the second period. The Wild nearly took the lead in the closing seconds when Jonas Brodin's whack was smothered by Hellebuyck's stomach. Ryan Hartman pushed it in, but the officials ruled the play dead and disallowed the goal.

“That's the way a hockey game should be," Zuccarrello said, “especially with the fans back.”

UP NEXT

The Jets play Anaheim on Thursday in their home opener.

The Wild host Anaheim on Saturday, as the Ducks wrap up a four-game trip.

———

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Wild 6, Jets 5: WHAT WAS THAT WILD WIN?

The Wild returned home after a successful California trip to face a Winnipeg Jets team that had gotten off to a disappointing 0-2 start. After playing in the North Division last year, this was the Wild’s first matchup with the Jets in over a year. The night also featured a tribute to former Assistant GM Tom Kurvers, who tragically passed away from cancer over the summer.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Eriksson Ek leads Wild comeback; unbeaten Sabres

With five minutes to play the Minnesota Wild were facing a 5-3 deficit against the Winnipeg Jets. That is when Joel Eriksson Ek started to take over. He helped power an incredible comeback as the Wild scored two goals in the final five minutes, including a game-tying goal for Eriksson Ek in the closing minute, to send the game to overtime. It was there that Eriksson Ek scored th game-winner to complete the hat trick and give the Wild a 6-5 win and improve their record to 3-0-0 on the season.
NHL
dallassun.com

NHL roundup: Wild earn wild OT win over Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime winner completed his hat trick and Mats Zuccarello scored twice and added two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to an incredible 6-5 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn. Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild,...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL fines Ducks' Ryan Getzlaf $1K for dangerous trip on Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced a $1,000 fine for Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf for a dangerous trip on the Minnesota Wild’s Joel Eriksson Ek. During Saturday’s overtime period against Minnesota, Getzlaf and Eriksson Ek engaged in a net-front battle. With Getzlaf standing behind Eriksson Ek as they both faced the Ducks’ net, Getzlaf tripped Eriksson Ek by pushing the Wild forward’s left skate out from under him with his stick. Neither player had control of the puck.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Mats Zuccarello
Person
Josh Morrissey
Person
Blake Wheeler
Person
Joel Eriksson Ek
Person
Ryan Hartman
Person
Kirill Kaprizov
Person
Logan Stanley
Person
Brenden Dillon
Person
Kyle Connor
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Jonas Brodin
Person
Andrew Copp
Person
Marcus Foligno
Person
Mark Scheifele
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Wild#Xcel Energy Center
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bennett's Hat Trick Powers Panthers Past Islanders

Interviews with Head Coach Joel Quenneville, forwards Sam Bennett and Jonathan Huberdeau and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. "I've still got to count 'em up," he said of the hats fans had thrown onto the ice. "It was an amazing feeling," Bennett said of his performance "I've had a lot of fun...
NHL
Reuters

Connor McDavid’s hat trick powers Oilers past Flames

EditorsNote: 10th graf, last sentence changes for correction. Connor McDavid notched a hat trick, and Jesse Puljujarvi collected a goal and two assists to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Derek Ryan also scored in the win and goaltender Mike Smith...
NHL
bleachernation.com

Gabriel Landeskog Will Have Hearing After That Dangerous Hit on Kirby Dach (Update: Suspended Two Games)

Following a 4-2 win over the Blackhawks last night, the Colorado Avalanche may be in danger of being without both Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocols) and Captain Gabriel Landeskog. In the third period of the game last night, Landeskog hit Kirby Dach into the boards while Dach was down on one knee. It was a dangerous hit to a vulnerable player that could have ended up much worse than it did for Dach.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
110K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy