The most significant criticism of Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout his NBA career has been his lack of a jump shot. It is something that has followed him for the past eight seasons, despite the surplus of awards he has racked up since his rise to stardom. Antetokounmpo quieted the notion that he needed to add a jumper to his arsenal as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years over the summer, but it still remains true that he would be that much more lethal with one. It seems as if Antetokounmpo himself understood this as he posted some workout videos of him shooting in the gym this past offseason. Everyone knows that those summer workout videos from any player can often be deceiving, but judging by Antetokounmpo’s play in the preseason, he might not be just doing it for social media.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO