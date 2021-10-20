CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Micron to build $7 billion plant in Japan’s Hiroshima – report

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. chip supplier Micron Technology Inc is set to invest 800 billion yen ($6.99 billion) in building a new factory in Hiroshima, western...

