Those that experienced the height of the Grit and Grind Era will forever understand something that so many Memphis Grizzlies present-day fans will never be able to comprehend. The emotion of that time outweighed the expectation. The journey was more important than the destination. Of course winning and pursuing a title mattered. But the end of each season felt even more disappointing beyond the realization that there’d be no title parade in Memphis because in the back of your mind, you knew you were another year closer to the end.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO