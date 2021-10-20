CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report Reveals If LSU is a 'Better Job' Than USC

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 9 days ago

On Sunday, LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced that the school would part ways with head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 season.

The Tigers now join the USC Trojans in the coaching carousel, and arguably present two of the most desirable job vacancies among Power 5 conferences. While USC can offer beautiful weather, beaches and ultimate tradition, being the head coach at LSU also comes with some perks.

Southern California can offer better job security and quality of life, but the job in Baton Rouge has more upside. Here is Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde's three main arguments on why LSU takes the cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42zBr7_0cWam0Vo00
USA TODAY

"Chances of winning a national title:

Advantage LSU. The last three coaches of the Tigers all won one, and it can be argued that two of those three aren’t very good (looking at you, Mad Hatter and Coach O). At USC, the golden eras primarily belong to two men, McKay (plus spinoff Robinson) and Carroll.

Access to the College Football Playoff:

In a four-team world, advantage LSU. The Tigers have been there and done that, whereas the Trojans have not—and the entire Pac-12 has been left out of five of the seven playoffs. In a larger playoff, advantage USC. The Trojans are in an easier conference and division to win than LSU. In fact, if USC is doing the job correctly, it could have the biggest advantage over the rest of its division of anyone in the Power 5 conferences, other than Clemson. LSU’s conference competition is the hardest in the nation and destined to get harder when Texas and Oklahoma arrive.

Recruiting: advantage LSU.

Both sit on incredibly fertile recruiting soil; LSU has 61 Louisiana players on its current roster, and USC has 77 Californians. But top Louisiana prospects tend to be more wired to LSU than California prospects are to USC, with less in-state competition. That’s not to say Southeastern Conference rivals haven’t poached players from Louisiana (including 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, who went to Alabama). But LSU has had incredible success over the years keeping elite players home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T86od_0cWam0Vo00

LSU and USC's new coaches will face off in the next couple of years, as the Trojans and Tigers are scheduled to play one another in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium. The neutral-site game will take place over Labor Day weekend, airing on ABC or ESPN.

For Pat Forde's full story click here

-----

