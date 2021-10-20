CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

You need to try these pumpkin season recipes from TikTok

By Cassie Sheets
Morganton News Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok creators never seem to run out of interesting new recipe ideas, and pumpkin recipes are no exception. Get into the spirit of the season with these delicious dishes. This glazed pound cake from @f00dventures has a super fun surprise inside...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Recipes#Pumpkin Pie#Food Drink
mediafeed.org

This is the only meatloaf recipe you need this fall

Does your family enjoy a regular taco night as part of your meal rotation? Whether you celebrate a weekly Taco Tuesday or any night of the week, it can be easy to get into a rut with dinner. Tacos are fun and easy to make. All you need to throw...
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Pineapple Pie (10-Minutes Recipe)

Pineapple pie is an easy recipe with a creamy, refreshing, and delicious taste. You can prepare it for the weekend and enjoy a slice of this amazing pineapple pie along with a nice glass of Pina colada cocktail and feel the sun! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
arcamax.com

Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

From the Fine Folks at Southern Living Magazine a feature on things you should refrigerate (but probably aren’t) popped into my inbox. I found it very interesting. Even as a food writer I was failing at some of these. What I’ll do first up is give you their comments. Then...
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
Eater

A Toasty Bulgogi Melt Recipe From TikTok’s the Korean Vegan

Although Joanne Lee Molinaro is a trial attorney by day, she is much better known as the Korean Vegan, a social media star who cooks vegan Korean dishes for an audience of millions. For followers, the appeal of her videos isn’t only the soothing images of food being cooked; in each clip, Molinaro adds a voiceover, explaining an aspect of Korean culture, or telling a personal story.
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

Homemade Pumpkin PopTarts Recipe

It goes without saying that fall is certainly the season for all things pumpkin. Once Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte, all bets are off. Everything from breads to donuts to cookies revolves around the star of the season: pumpkin!. Another great way to use pumpkin? As a filling...
FOOD & DRINKS
MindBodyGreen

A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Cookie Recipe, From A Registered Dietitian

You've already made , roasted (or air-fried) your pumpkin seeds, whipped together a pumpkin spice latte, and even made pumpkin-spiced sushi (yes, that's a thing). So, what's next? Well, if you're registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you're baking up a batch of pumpkin spice cookies. Not only do...
FOOD & DRINKS
younghollywood.com

We Tried 10 Recipes From 'The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook'!

I once heard someone refer to cooking as "witchcraft", and honestly? Accurate. I fancy myself a bit of a kitchen witch actually, so when a copy of The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook by Bridget Thoreson arrived at my doorstep, I couldn't resist plunging into my own torture chamber and brewing up some witchy treats!
RECIPES
100daysofrealfood.com

Healthy Pumpkin Muffins Recipe

I finally did it! I’ve been wanting to bake with some alternative flours for some time, and this weekend I finally made this pumpkin muffin recipe using whole spelt flour. And I must say, they are deeeelicious! We’ve definitely been missing out … the texture is much more cake-like and the taste is milder than regular whole-wheat flour.
RECIPES
Morganton News Herald

You need to make these Halloween treats from TikTok

If you’re hosting a Halloween party this year or just want a fun project to bake with your kids, these Halloween treats from TikTok are jaw-dropping. 1. This fun take on Rice Krispie treats will go fast. These single serving Rice Krispie treats from @halloweentheme101 use strawberry marshmallows and a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Brit + Co

23 Savory and Easy Pumpkin Recipes You Can Make Year Round

Pumpkin isn't just a food, it's a lifestyle, and we're committed to living it with recipes we can enjoy all year round. In our houses, you can find pumpkin in nearly everything, whether it's pancakes or PSLs. But sometimes, you just want it without all the sugar! That's why we've rounded up these terrific savory pumpkin recipes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy