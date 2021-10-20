CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Grand jury will get case of man threatening to kill senators

By MARK THIESSEN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPdHK_0cWabdC300
US Senators Death Threats FILE - Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Ark., leave the chamber after a vote on Capitol Hill in Washington, early Wednesday, May 10, 2017. A magistrate ruled Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, that there is probable cause for a case to continue against a man accused of threatening to kill Alaska’s two U.S. senators in profanity-filled voicemails left on their office phones. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A magistrate has ruled that there is probable cause for a case to continue against a man accused of threatening to kill Alaska’s two U.S. senators in profanity-filled voicemails left on their office phones.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec on Tuesday ordered the case against Jay Allen Johnson be sent to the next available grand jury for consideration. Given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation in Alaska — Tuesday’s preliminary hearing was held remotely — it was not known when that grand jury would be empaneled.

Johnson, 65, faces counts of threatening to murder a U.S. official, threatening interstate communications, being a felon in possession of weapons and threatening to destroy property by fire.

He is accused of making threats against U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and of threatening to burn down properties owned by Murkowski in a series of messages left over the span of months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey called one witness during the preliminary hearing, FBI Special Agent Matthew Patrick Allen Oudbier, who investigated the voicemails left at the senators' offices in Washington, D.C. He said he received copies of the voice messages from both offices and from Capitol police and traced them back to Johnson. In some messages, Oudbier said, the caller identified himself as Jay Johnson and left his Alaska phone number.

During the hearing, Tansey played just one voicemail left for Murkowski, which he said was enough to establish probable cause.

In it, the caller is upset over people who enter the country illegally and tells Murkowski, “You’re life is worth $5,000. That’s all it’s worth.” He vows to hire the “terrorists, assassins” that the caller says she has let in. “I’m going to use them to come and assassinate your (expletives).”

He also tells her not to run for re-election in 2022 “because you’re not doing what Alaskans want.”

“If you in any way support this Biden communist, bought-off Chinese administration, I will be hiring the (expletive) that all of you have let in this country,” he said.

In another voicemail that was played at Johnson’s initial appearance on Oct. 8, Johnson is alleged to have said he would use his skills as a veteran to carry out his threats.

When asked, Oudbier said he could find no evidence that Johnson was a veteran. Representatives of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines also told The Associated Press they could find no record of him in their systems.

The government is seeking to seize seven weapons — three pistols, two revolvers, a rifle and a shotgun — found after they searched Johnson’s home in the small community of Delta Junction. Court documents said he is a felon because of several driving-under-the-influence charges.

Johnson’s wife, Catherine Pousson-Johnson, said at the Oct. 8 detention hearing that her husband was in pain after recent surgeries on his spine, knee and shoulder.

“My husband is an old man, and he gets very angry listening to politics on the news,” she said.

Against his public defender’s wishes, Johnson also spoke at the earlier hearing: “I’m a senior citizen and I am highly disabled and I will not be carrying out any of these threats.”

“I just apologize to everybody,” he said later in the hearing.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Johnson at one time said: “I’m requesting a apology statement if I could.” At that point, his federal public defender, Gary Colbath, asked him to wait on this, per their earlier discussions.

___

Associated Press reporter Lolita Baldor in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kios.org

Fortenberry Indicted By Grand Jury

A federal grand jury has indicted U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, accusing him of lying to the FBI and concealing information from federal agents who were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire. The U.S. attorney’s office announced that the federal grand jury in Los Angeles had indicted the nine-term Republican on one charge of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The congresssman is proclaiming his innocence and promising to fight the charges. Fortenberry says in a YouTube video posted Monday night that he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Nevada Current

Garland stands by FBI investigation of threats against school board members

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland for more than four hours on Wednesday about a Justice Department investigation into threats made to local school board members in multiple states. Garland at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing declined to revoke a memo he wrote asking the FBI to meet with local law enforcement to […] The post Garland stands by FBI investigation of threats against school board members appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
heraldcourier.com

Grand jury to hear triple murder Mendota case

ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County, Virginia, grand jury will soon decide whether to indict a Mendota man accused of killing three women in early 2019. James Michael Wright, 25, appeared in Washington County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Thursday on three counts of capital murder. He’s been charged in the deaths of Athina Renea Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County in Georgia.
MENDOTA, VA
The Independent

Suspicious package sent to Rep Ilhan Omar carried threatening note ‘the patriarchy will rise again’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reportedly sent a strange and threatening package in the mail on Tuesday, prompting a police response.According to Ms Omar, someone sent a package to her office that contained a "suspicious substance" and threatening note. "The Patriarchy will rise again. Merry f****** Christmas," the note read. Ms Omar said that the authorities were notified and that she and her team were unharmed. "Everyone on our team is okay. We reported the package to Capitol Police and they determined it to be safe," she wrote. Politico reported that the US Capitol Police responded to the scene and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Franklin Favorite

Todd County Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Ky. returned an indictment on Oct. 13, 2021, charging a Guthrie man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 25, 2021, Johnny Tucker, 51, of Guthrie, Ky., possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Allen
Person
Allen Johnson
Person
Lisa Murkowski
The Independent

Puerto Rico media petitions Supreme Court in abuse case

Andrea Ruiz went to court three times in one week to seek protection from her estranged boyfriend. She was denied each time and several weeks later, in late April, the 33-year-old clothing store manager was found beaten, strangled, stabbed and burned to death.The incident outraged many in the U.S. territory and prompted journalists to demand recordings of those court proceedings, only to be turned down by local courts. On Friday, they turned to the U.S. Supreme Court for help, arguing the public has a right to know whether the justice system in Puerto Rico is working or if reform...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Fbi Special Agent#Fbi#Alaskans
Detroit News

Senate panel advances two Michigan judges nominated by Biden for federal bench

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted to advance to the full Senate two Michigan judges nominated for the federal bench by President Joe Biden. The panel voted 12-9 to separately approve the nominations of Oakland County Circuit Court Chief Judge Shalina D. Kumar and Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Jane M. Beckering.
MICHIGAN STATE
heraldcourier.com

Grand jury indicts Mendota man charged with three murders

A Washington County grand jury has indicted a Mendota man on three counts of murder in the 2019 deaths of three women. On Tuesday, a grand jury heard evidence against James Michael Wright, 25. He had been charged in the deaths of Athina Renea Hopson, 25, of Johnson City, Tennessee; Elizabeth Marie Vanmeter, 22, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Joslyn M. Alsup, 17, of Cobb County in Georgia. The jury handed down a nine-count indictment, which also charged him with three counts each of disposing of a body and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
MENDOTA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
75K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy