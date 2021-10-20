Soccer Sectionals: Beckley girls beat Princeton to advance to sectional title game

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Ali Berg and Ama Ackon-Annon scored two goals each as the Beckley girls soccer team eliminated Princeton Tuesday evening in the Class AAA Region 3, section 2 sectional.

Sophie Hall accounted for The fifth Beckley goal in the win. Mia Houck, Sophie Hall and Mya Wooton and Isabella Umberger all picked up assists in the win with Wooton leading the group with two.

The Lady Flying Eagles will host Oak Hill Thursday evening the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

Kickoff is set for 6:30.