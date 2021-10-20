CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Soccer Sectionals: Beckley girls beat Princeton to advance to sectional title game

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHxRE_0cWaZTJP00

Gallery by Heather Belcher

Ali Berg and Ama Ackon-Annon scored two goals each as the Beckley girls soccer team eliminated Princeton Tuesday evening in the Class AAA Region 3, section 2 sectional.

Sophie Hall accounted for The fifth Beckley goal in the win. Mia Houck, Sophie Hall and Mya Wooton and Isabella Umberger all picked up assists in the win with Wooton leading the group with two.

The Lady Flying Eagles will host Oak Hill Thursday evening the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.

Kickoff is set for 6:30.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Playoff pushes on tap in penultimate week

The penultimate week of the regular season has arrived with at least three games that carry heavy playoff implications – one in each class. Class AAA No. 7 Princeton at No. 9 Greenbrier East, Class AAA No. 18 Shady Spring at No. 9 Liberty and Class A No. 21 Midland Trail at No. 11 Greenbrier West all highlight the Week 10 action on tap.
HIGH SCHOOL
Lootpress

Prep Baseball: Stevens expected to land Beckley baseball job

A source confirmed to Lootpress on Wednesday that former Greater Beckley baseball coach J. P. Stevens was expected to be named the next head baseball coach at Woodrow Wilson High School. Stevens filled completed his paperwork Thursday morning and will now await approval from the Board of Education. Stevens confirmed...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
Princeton, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Princeton, WV
Sports
Lootpress

Plenty of under-the-radar players bear watching this season

Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey believes he’s heading into his senior year as a better and more relaxed player after debating whether to turn pro during the offseason. He also has come back as a bigger player. Kinsey entered his name into NBA draft consideration before announcing prior to the draft that...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Youth Sports#Soccer Sectionals
Lootpress

Atticus Goodson and the pursuit of a Kennedy

Perhaps it’s because he’s a generational athlete – the center of what many locals believe is the best football team in Independence history – but the question surrounding Atticus Goodson is getting louder. “Will he win the Kennedy Award?”. I’ve been posed the question weekly as Goodson and the Patriots...
FOOTBALL
Lootpress

West Virginia-Akron game to benefit cancer research

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Akron on Friday. The game at the WVU Coliseum benefits the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, according to a news release from the school. The two teams will play a...
NBA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy