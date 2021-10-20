CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Ratings Point of View: Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes

By Steve Bartle
 9 days ago

A feature article at UteZone, we take...

Utah football live updates: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Utah football is back home today against ASU--their first game in Rice-Eccles since the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe after their last home game in September. Expect an emotional affair as the fans welcome the team home from a big win last week against USC in the Coliseum as well as offering their love and support. The 5-1 Sun Devils (current favorites to win the South) aren't unfamiliar with drama this season either and will be looking to continue blocking the noise on the path to the Pac-12 Championship. It is quite possible this game will determine who represents the South at the end of the season in Las Vegas so you can be sure both teams will be leaving it all on the field tonight.
ARIZONA STATE
ralphiereport.com

Colorado vs. Oregon State to be televised on Pac-12 Network

Colorado (2-5) returns home for a meeting with Oregon State (5-2) on Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m. MDT, and will be nationally televised on the Pac-12 Network. The Buffaloes and Beavers haven’t squared off since 2018— a 41-34 heartbreaking loss for CU in the midst of Mike MacIntyre’s final losing skid in Boulder. Colorado won three straight in the series prior to the loss including two in Corvallis.
COLORADO STATE
buffzone.com

CU Buffs’ Brady Russell hopes coaching change sparks offense

Like the rest of his teammates on Saturday, tight end Brady Russell wasn’t in a great mood when he left Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif. By Tuesday, he was smiling and ready to help the Colorado Buffaloes take on their next challenge. The Buffs (2-5, 1-3 Pac-12) will visit No. 7 Oregon (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday in Eugene, Ore. (1:30 p.m. MT, TV: Fox).
BERKELEY, CA
College Football News

Hawaii vs Utah State Prediction, Game Preview

Hawaii vs Utah State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30. Record: Hawaii (4-4), Utah State (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Hawaii’s running game continues to be terrific, and it’s going to run and run and run some more against the horrible Utah State run defense.
HAWAII STATE
ksl.com

Game Center: Utah vs. No. 18 Arizona State

The Ken Garff Red Zone stadium expansion was completed ahead of the 2021 football season. Media members and officials took a tour of the facility during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Cole Bagley, KSL.com)
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Pac-12 power ratings: Oregon clings to the top spot as Utah soars

The Ducks are the only team that has one loss in the conference, while Utah’s impressive second half against ASU moves them up to No. 2 in the weekly power ratings:. Next up: at UCLA (12:30 p.m., Ch. 9) Line: Even. Comment: Mario Cristobal is committed to starting the quarterback...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Three Keys to a Win - Arizona State Sun Devils vs Utah Utes

The Utes welcome in the Arizona State Sun Devils to Salt Lake City on Saturday for the biggest game of the season up to this point for the Utes. The winner of this game will have the keys to the driver seat for the PAC-12 south division. Nothing is guaranteed, however, and we’ve seen crazier things happen but whoever wins this game will have a win over one of the Southern California teams as well as the head to head advantage over each other. Here is what both teams need to do to win.
UTAH STATE
Four important factors to ASU Sun Devils vs Utah Utes

The 3-2, 2-0 University of Utah, fresh off of a 42-26 drubbing of the USC Trojans are set to welcome Herm Edwards and the 5-1, 3-0 Arizona State Sun Devils to Salt Lake City this weekend. It's a late Saturday night kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium, set for 8:00 p.m. MT on ESPN.
UTAH STATE
Arizona State vs. Utah prediction: Cameron Rising keeps Utes rolling

LAS VEGAS — It’s easy to be impressed with Arizona State, which has posted five double-digit wins and is led by one of the nation’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in Jayden Daniels. Oregon and USC attracted more Pac-12 preseason hype, and the Ducks backed up the talk with an upset...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oregon State Beavers Football: Midseason Superlatives

With the Oregon State football team (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12) officially at the halfway point of the season, BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter & Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their mid. MVP. RB BJ Baylor. Was there any doubt?. After a stellar start to the season (678 rushing yards and a Pac-12...
OREGON STATE
ksl.com

KSL.com Pick'em: Utes fans clean up top prizes in Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time this season, a Utah fan has claimed the top prize in the weekend's KSL.com College Football Pick'em. And if that wasn't good enough for the fan base, it was a full sweep for the Utes, who now sit atop the South division standings in the Pac-12. Following a 28-point second-half comeback by Utah to defeat then-No. 18 Arizona State, Utes fan Justin Jackman claimed the top prize with 212 total points for the week. Just behind him was Katie Esplin (211) and Will Mitchell (210), who was part of a four-way tie for third place. After all the tiebreakers were checked, which included a perfect 50 score on the Utah State pick by Mitchell, he finished alone in third place.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Utah Football To Battle The Beavers In Oregon Saturday

The University of Utah Football team (4-2, 3-0) will hit the road for the fourth time this season on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Utes take on the Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 2-1) in the Pacific Northwest. The game is set for a 5:30 p.m. MT kick inside Reser Stadium on Pac-12 Networks.
OREGON STATE
