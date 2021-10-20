Ratings Point of View: Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time this season, a Utah fan has claimed the top prize in the weekend's KSL.com College Football Pick'em. And if that wasn't good enough for the fan base, it was a full sweep for the Utes, who now sit atop the South division standings in the Pac-12. Following a 28-point second-half comeback by Utah to defeat then-No. 18 Arizona State, Utes fan Justin Jackman claimed the top prize with 212 total points for the week. Just behind him was Katie Esplin (211) and Will Mitchell (210), who was part of a four-way tie for third place. After all the tiebreakers were checked, which included a perfect 50 score on the Utah State pick by Mitchell, he finished alone in third place.
