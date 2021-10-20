Ratings Point of View: Oregon State Beavers vs Utah Utes

Utah football is back home today against ASU--their first game in Rice-Eccles since the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe after their last home game in September. Expect an emotional affair as the fans welcome the team home from a big win last week against USC in the Coliseum as well as offering their love and support. The 5-1 Sun Devils (current favorites to win the South) aren't unfamiliar with drama this season either and will be looking to continue blocking the noise on the path to the Pac-12 Championship. It is quite possible this game will determine who represents the South at the end of the season in Las Vegas so you can be sure both teams will be leaving it all on the field tonight.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO