Pat Narduzzi understands that Pittsburgh football is at the center of most conversations about the ACC. The Panthers proved their legitimacy Saturday by knocking off Clemson, the ACC champion in each of the past six seasons, by two possessions. "Super Senior" quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the national limelight, with a genuine shot at the Heisman trophy. There is more buzz surrounding this program than there has been since the 1980s, at least. Narduzzi knows that and thus knows that the Panthers will get the best shot from each team for the rest of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO