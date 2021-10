Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher is shutting down the idea he would pursue the LSU head coaching position. Fisher, who has hired at A&M in 2017, said he plans on staying with the program as they are “in the process of building something great”. This follows Ed Orgeron and LSU announcing a mutual parting of ways at the end of this season. Fisher does have a connection as the former Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward, heads LSU’s athletic department. He added that he loves “being at A&M” and his family has “roots there”.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO