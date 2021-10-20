CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly euthanized at Grand Teton National Park

By Star-Tribune staff
 9 days ago

Staff at Grand Teton National Park euthanized a 4-year-old grizzly bear that had become highly food-conditioned, the park announced Monday. Staff euthanized the grizzly because it posed a threat to human safety, the park said. That bear had received numerous food rewards from unsecured sources, causing it to show "increasingly bold...

