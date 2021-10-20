Grizzly euthanized at Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park is a popular recreation area, no matter the season. While it’s hiking, backpacking and climbing in the summer, it’s backcountry skiing and splitboarding in the winter that summons so many to the 310,000 acres of public land. And although humans have been exploring the park for centuries, bighorn sheep have called this area home for thousands of years. Loss of habitat in the valley due to human development, disease, climate change, hunting and competition with non-native species are all contributing factors that have pushed the native herd to higher elevations—think, 10,000 feet—in the Tetons during the winter months. Now, with less than 100 bighorn sheep left in the entire park and isolated from other nearby herds, the threat of local extinction of these animals is imminent.

