CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Pack Pros: Mediocre offensive performances from NC State alumni

By Kat Peters, Staff Writer
Technician Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a mixed bag this week from NC State’s pool of alumni in the NFL. Offensive players like Jakobi Meyers and Nyheim Hines had some mediocre performances, while defensive players Alim McNeill and B.J. Hill performed worse than they had been prior to Week 6. Jacoby Brissett, quarterback,...

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
247Sports

Pack Pros: How former NC State players fared on NFL Week 6

With four players on the IR and two players on bye, it was a fairly quiet week for the Pack Pros across the NFL, though there was still some action for the former NC State football players. Jakobi Meyers nearly had his first career touchdown and led the Patriots in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Jets#Seahawks#American Football#New England Patriots#Texans#Las Vegas Raiders L
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers replace Ben Roethlisberger, start future in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally turn the page on Ben Roethlisberger in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft that starts the future with a full 7-round projection. The Pittsburgh Steelers are very much at a crossroads. Ben Roethlisberger is a shell of the quarterback he once was and it’s becoming painfully obvious with each passing week, particularly with the team starting the year at 1-3. On top of that, the offensive line is in shambles and the defense, though star-laden, has depth issues that have come to light.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy