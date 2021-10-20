CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Democrats scale back a tax crackdown plan

By Jonathan Weisman, ALAN RAPPEPORT
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Tuesday, bowing to an aggressive lobbying campaign by the banking industry and pushback from Republicans, scaled back a Biden administration plan for the Internal Revenue Service to try to crack down on tax cheats. The new proposal, which would help pay for the expansive...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
POLITICO

House progressives still say they need text on the social spending plan to back the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

They've blessed Biden's new framework but still don't trust the Senate to act. What's happening: House progressives intend to put out a resolution backing the administration's social spending framework, but they still want to see final text before they'll agree to vote for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. (House leaders still desperately want to vote on that today.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Kevin Cramer
Person
Janet Yellen
CNN

Democrats plan to tax buybacks to help pay for $1.75 trillion spending plan

New York (CNN Business) — The framework on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion economic and climate agenda calls for paying for the ambitious agenda in part by imposing a surcharge on corporate stock buybacks. The outline for the spending bill, announced by the White House on Thursday, promises that the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Treasury Department#Payroll Tax#Senate#Republicans#Social Security#The Finance Committee
Post-Star

What's in, and what's out, as Biden offers scaled-back plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of talks with Democratic lawmakers, President Joe Biden outlined Thursday a $1.75 trillion framework to support families and education as well as protect against global warming. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
Fortune

Democrats unveil corporate minimum tax plan to pay for Biden’s agenda—and it has Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s backing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Senate Democrats today unveiled a proposed 15% minimum tax on corporate earnings as they seek a compromise on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Three senators—Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Angus King (I-Maine)—rolled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Pivotal senator skeptical of proposed tax on super-rich Americans

A Democratic senator whose vote will be crucial to passing US President Joe Biden's social services plan indicated on Wednesday he had little enthusiasm for a proposed tax on the very richest Americans that his party is pushing to pay for the measure. The Billionaires Income Tax unveiled earlier in the day by Senator Ron Wyden, who leads the chamber's finance committee, would apply to about 700 people with either $1 billion in assets or $100 million in annual income for three back-to-back years, and raise "hundreds of billions of dollars." But Joe Manchin, a centrist senator who has objected to various earlier provisions and attempts to pay for Biden's plan -- which costs about $2 trillion and enacts policies like universal pre-kindergarten and childcare subsidies -- did not welcome the idea. "I don't like it. I don't like the connotation that we're targeting different people," Manchin told reporters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy