CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

PCAC to install third rotating mural at Five Points Archway

By Emily Peek, Hannah Bolick
piratemedia1.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUptown Greenville should be on the lookout for a new piece of art located on the side of Starlight Cafe in the coming weeks as The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge (PCAC) will soon install “Listening,” its third mural rotation of the Five Points Archway Public Art Project by this...

www.piratemedia1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times News

Bowmanstown Area Residents Connected to install mural in tunnel

After a long process of discussion, grant writing and collaboration, Bowmanstown Area Residents Connected will be hanging the first installment of a mural in the tunnel under Route 248. There will be a community paint day on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bowmanstown. All minors must...
BOWMANSTOWN, PA
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Fusion Of Flavors At Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & Kitchen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a new restaurant in Miami blending eastern and western cultures and throwing in refreshing homemade craft beers. Welcome to Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen located on the 4th floor of the Brickell City Center. This popular new eatery has a huge connected indoor and outdoor space, with an open kitchen in the center of the restaurant. “We are fusing Thai cuisine and southeast Asian cuisine and infusing them with American-style barbecue and a brewery. So, you can imagine the possibilities are endless,” said Executive Chef Sean Bernal. The design is clean and sporty with an Asian flair. The...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Street Art#Art Museum#Archway#Pcac#Starlight Cafe#Caf#Ecu#Signsmith
piratemedia1.com

Homage Exhibit displays untouched African American history

East Carolina University’s Ledonia Wright Cultural Center hosted the Homage Exhibit display on Oct. 26 which highlighted various African American artifacts throughout the United States. The Homage Exhibit is a traveling archival exhibit displaying a collection of historical documents, artwork, newspapers, photos, letters and artifacts focusing on African American history...
BROOKE BUTLER
The Baltimore Sun

Where everyone can go: John Waters dedicates namesake bathrooms at the Baltimore Museum of Art

The new John Waters john at the Baltimore Museum of Art tragically lacks even a single pink flamingo. There are no bottles of hair spray on the washroom’s counter. Hand towels are made from paper, not polyester. In fact, the four stalls and sinks that constitute The John Waters Restrooms are utterly bereft of bad taste. Is nothing sacred? The filmmaker and BMA trustee attended Wednesday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
AFP

Art group seeks to 'destroy' Warhol work by mixing with 999 copies

The New York art collective that brought us "Satan Shoes" with an apparent drop of human blood in the midsole is at it again, this time selling 1,000 copies of an Andy Warhol drawing at the same price, only one of which is the original. On a website called the Museum of Forgeries, the group known as MSCHF says it bought a 1954 ballpoint pen sketch by the pop art master called "Fairies", which it says is worth $20,000, made 999 exact copies of it and mixed the original in with them. They were all put on sale Monday for $250 and sold out. MSCHF says the copies are an art work called "Possibly Real Copy Of 'Fairies' by Andy Warhol." MSCHF has posted a video showing how the copies are made: a robotic arm with a pen makes the drawings, which are then put through an accelerated artificial aging process with light, heat, pressure and moisture. Then the Warhol Foundation seal and annotations in pencil are manually replicated, MSCHF member Kevin Wiesner said in an email to AFP.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
piratemedia1.com

Stumpy’s Hatchet House to host Throw N’ Glow event

Stumpy’s Hatchet House, which is located in Uptown Greenville, North Carolina, at 816 Dickinson Ave., will host their Throw N’ Glow Halloween event, where the establishment will be decorated in a glow-in-the dark theme on Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to midnight. Madison Rhue, a Stumpy’s employee and East Carolina...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Live audience returns for 2021 Fall Dance Concert at Wright recital

Welcoming back a live audience to Wright Auditorium for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, East Carolina University’s School of Theatre and Dance performed three showings of its Dance at Wright performance, the 2021 Fall Dance Concert last weekend. Performances took place at 2 and 7...
GREENSBORO, NC
piratemedia1.com

Melodic metal band Aether Realm plans return to Greenville

Melodic metal band Aether Realm is set to return to their hometown of Greenville, North Carolina, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 for a high energy concert at the State Theatre. Event coordinator and founder of Spazz Presents, Jeff Blinder, said Aether Realm’s musical genre has been described as “viking folk metal.” He said while they have a heavier metal style, their music is still melodic.
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Youth Arts Festival offers arts, crafts in the sun

The City of Greenville held its 17th annual Youth Arts Festival at the Town Common on Oct. 23, where children and families enjoyed arts and crafts, food trucks and live music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is put on by the City of Greenville, Greenville Recreation &...
GREENVILLE, NC
Kearney Hub

HalloweenFest at the Kearney Archway

KEARNEY — Amber Clement understands the thrill of Halloween — and wants to celebrate that special holiday with fun activities at The Archway. “I like to decorate for Halloween,” she said. “I enjoy providing something fun for the children. It helps me show off my creative side. And at HalloweenFest, you never know what you’re going to get. It might be something old from previous years or something new.”
KEARNEY, NE
greaterlongisland.com

Blue Point mural captures the very essence of Gabby Petito

You see it all at once. Gabby Petito’s crystal blue eyes, warm smile and relaxed gait — together with her chill vibe, whimsical air and angelic gaze. Everything that made Petito sparkle and touch the world seems captured in a nearly complete wall mural on Montauk Highway in Blue Point.
BLUE POINT, NY
culturemap.com

Archway Academy presents 14th Annual Archway Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The 14th Annual Archway Luncheon will be held both in person at River Oaks Country Club and via livestream. Featured guest speaker will be three-time gold medalist Olympian swimmer Carrie Steinseifer Bates. Luncheon Chairs are Craig and Kathy Taylor.
HOUSTON, TX
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe Signage Installed at Disneyland Park

Earlier this month, Disney announced that a new holiday shop would be opening on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park. The Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe will replace Main Street Photo Supply Co., providing Christmas merchandise year-round, as well as a rotation of other holiday items. Signage for the new shop has now appeared on the building’s exterior.
RETAIL
Westport News

Five Points Center for the Visual Arts opens with gala celebration

TORRINGTON — By 6 p.m. Saturday night, a line of several hundred well-dressed guests were standing outside the new Five Points Center for the Visual Arts, hoping they wouldn’t get caught in the rain. The gathering was held to celebrate the arts center opening, a dream realized by founder and...
TORRINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy