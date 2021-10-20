CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work, a small step...

The Week

Transplant surgeons report successfully testing a pig kidney on a human, in organ transplant breakthrough

Surgeons in New York successfully attached a kidney from a genetically modified pig to a brain-dead woman for two days in September, and the kidney immediately began to work with no signs of rejection, the medical team reported Tuesday. "It was better than I think we even expected," Dr. Robert Montgomery, who lead the team at NYU Langone Health, tells The New York Times. "It just looked like any transplant I've ever done from a living donor. A lot of kidneys from deceased people don't work right away, and take days or weeks to start. This worked immediately."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Waiter, 25, who almost died from a meningococcal vaccination and CAN'T get the Covid jab is left out of work because no one accepts his exemption

A young waiter who spent two weeks in a coma after receiving a vaccination has been repeatedly turned down by employers who won't accept his Covid jab exemption. Mason Reed, 25, suffered a rare autoimmune reaction and was temporarily paralysed in his face and chest after rolling up his sleeve for a meningococcal vaccination in 2018.
PUBLIC HEALTH
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

The Pupil in Your Eye Can Perceive Numerical Information, Not Just Light

You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing. The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows. In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
SCIENCE
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Doing This With Your Fingers May Be an Early Parkinson's Sign, Says Mayo Clinic

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects motor coordination. And while the symptoms of PD can become debilitating for certain patients, they often begin gradually, with only subtle signs that something is amiss. That's exactly why knowing the signs of Parkinson's is so essential. By recognizing certain symptoms that can easily fly under the radar, you can develop a treatment plan that will preserve your quality of life in a timely manner. Read on to find out which symptom of Parkinson's you can't afford to miss and what to do if you notice this red flag.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

