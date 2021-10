Find best way to refute antisemitic hatred and promote solidarity. We applaud New Hampshire state Reps. Lee Oxenham and Brian Sullivan, and state Sen. Suzanne Prentiss, for their call for a commitment to refute and confront religious hatred as has once again occurred in the Upper Valley (“A call for action against hate,” Oct. 23). The recent defacement with Nazi symbolism of a monument in Saint Gaudens National Historical Park is another sad reminder that antisemitic hatred and attempted intimidation is alive and well in the Upper Valley. Jewish history and experience tell us such acts are the proverbial “canary in the coal mine.” If this is not confronted here and now, such dangerous actions can easily become normalized and create an atmosphere where it is safer to begin campaigns of hate and intimidation against other minorities, however defined.

