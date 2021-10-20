CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-Year Yield Jumped to 1.66% as Fed’s Waller Got Hawkish, Shredded Inflation Indexes that Strip out Food, Energy & Outliers, Put Faster Taper & Sooner Rate Hikes on Table

By Wolf Richter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Greatly concerned” that inflation “will not prove temporary.”. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.66% at the moment, the highest since mid-May, after Christopher Waller – President Trump’s December appointment to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors – said in a speech today, “If monthly prints of inflation continue to run...

Fed’s Assets from Crisis to Crisis to Raging Inflation: Balance Sheet Update

Assets at $8.6 trillion. QE faces Tapering. Already gone: Swaps, repos, corporate bonds, bond ETFs, corporate paper, money market bailouts. The Fed continues to add Treasury securities and Mortgage-Backed Securities to its holdings for the time being, despite raging inflation, but said it will reduce these purchases in increments, likely starting in November and end adding to its holdings by mid-2022. It has already largely unwound its crisis specials, ranging from repos and liquidity swaps to that alphabet soup of programs, such as its holdings of corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and commercial paper, which it sold in recent months into one of the hottest bond markets ever.
Fed’s Lowest Lowball Inflation Measure Hits Another 30-Year High as Reckless Money-Printing Continues

While the Fed is still printing $120 billion a month and repressing short-term rates to near 0% in the most monstrously overstimulated economy. The lowest lowball inflation measure that the US government releases, the PCE price index without food and energy rose by 3.64% in September, compared to a year ago, the hottest inflation reading since May 1991.
Forbes

Fed May Look To Tapering To Help Solve Inflation And Supply Chain Problems

The Fed Looks to Taper Its Bond Buying Program Which Could Change the Housing Market. Inflation, Supply Chain, and Worker Shortages Emerge as Consistent Earnings Themes. Preparing for 2022: Sector Rotation, Inflation, and Taxes. According to the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the final quarter of the year tends to be the...
ktwb.com

Bank of Canada signals it could hike rates sooner than expected

OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada signaled on Wednesday it could hike interest rates three months sooner than previously forecast and warned that inflation would stay above target for much of 2022 due to higher energy prices and supply bottlenecks. The central bank held its key overnight interest rate...
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
actionforex.com

Hawkish BOC Ends QE. May Hike Interest Rate in 2Q22 the Earliest

The BOC surprised to the hawkish side at the October meeting. Policymakers announced to end the QE program and begin the reinvestment process, compared with consensus of a reduction to the weekly purchase of CAD1B. While leaving the overnight rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25%, the timing for the first rate hike was pushed forward. While downgrading GDP growth forecasts for this year and 2022, inflation projections were revised higher through to 2023.
