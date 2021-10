Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks on Tuesday announced that Kyrie Irving, who is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19, “will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.” That means Irving won’t be able to play home or away games with the team. Marks stressed that Irving “has made a personal choice” and the team will respect it, but added that “each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.” Pursuant to an executive order from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, unvaccinated people are barred from entering the city’s sports...

NBA ・ 16 DAYS AGO