Everyone in NSW will score $50 accommodation vouchers to use anywhere in the state

By Alannah Maher
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the NSW government focuses on rebuilding the economy, premier Dominic Perrottet today announced that every adult in the state would be eligible to receive a $50 voucher to spend on accommodation anywhere in the state. The $250 million voucher scheme – called Stay and Rediscover – takes...

