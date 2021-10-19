CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'He is special': Terry Rozier offers high praise for James Bouknight

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdfID_0cWZgNMV00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Terry Rozier spoke very highly of rookie James Bouknight during the offseason, and the Charlotte Hornets veteran once again offered praise for the 11th pick.

Rozier is among the Hornets veterans that have offered Bouknight plenty of guidance. He has seen him up close throughout training camp and the preseason, and he has been thoroughly impressed by what he has seen.

Bouknight responded by averaging 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in four preseason games. His 63 total points were third-most among all rookies.

“He is special,” Rozier said on Tuesday. “He is a guy that probably won’t win Rookie of the Year but in a couple of years down the line, he’ll be a hard matchup. He’ll be a starter in the league and be a hard matchup for anybody going up against him. He is one of those types of guys. He has got a lot to learn, but he is special and I don’t say that about too many rookies.”

Bouknight represents a big part of the future in Charlotte and should see plenty of playing time this season. He has the ability to give the Hornets a boost of offense off the bench, one area from which the team will greatly benefit.

With steady improvement over the next few years, Bouknight could emerge as one of the top players from this draft class. Rozier certainly will not be surprised to see that happen.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Terry Rozier downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s opener

The Charlotte Hornets may not have their full starting lineup for Wednesday’s opener against the Indiana Pacers after all. Terry Rozier has been downgraded from probable to questionable following this Wednesday morning’s shootaround, per Hornets PR. Rozier sprained his ankle prior to the Hornets’ second preseason game, ultimately missing the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Terry Rozier to Miss Season Opener vs Pacers

Thirty minutes prior to the team's season opener against the Indiana Pacers, the Charlotte Hornets announced that starting guard Terry Rozier (ankle) will not suit up. Head coach James Borrego said in pregame that he was unsure if he would play but stated that it's a long season and they want to make sure he's healthy before throwing him out on the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Injury Status For Pacers-Hornets Game

The Charlotte Hornets could potentially be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening. The game is both team's season-opener, and the Hornets have now downgraded guard Terry Rozier to questionable for the game. Rozier's status can be seen in a Tweet that...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Terry Rozier
At The Hive

2021-22 Hornets Player Preview: Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier has been sensational during his two years in Charlotte. Yes, sensational. Last year there were only six players in the NBA who averaged at least three 3-pointers, 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists per game: Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Paul George, and Terry Rozier!
NBA
SportsGrid

Hornets Downgrade Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets announced that they downgraded Terry Rozier to questionable for their season opener against the Pacers. On Tuesday, Charlotte listed Rozier as probable, so it’s not clear if there was a setback with the ankle he sprained last week. The fact that he’s been downgraded is a concern and could affect his playing time even if he dresses for the game. As a result, Rozier should be avoided in all lineups.
NBA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Indiana Pacers. Rozier was downgraded from probable following Wednesday's shootaround, possibly indicating that he suffered some sort of setback. There would likely be more ball-handling opportunities for LaMelo Ball and additional shots for Gordon Hayward if Rozier is ruled out. Ish Smith or James Bouknight could draw the start in place of Rozier. Kelly Oubre may also be an option if Charlotte wanted to go with a bigger lineup. Last season, Rozier posted averages of 20.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.2 3-pointers per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field and 81.7% from the foul line.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets
chatsports.com

2021-22 Hornets Player Preview: James Bouknight

James Bouknight was a baseball player throughout his childhood. The Crown Heights, Brooklyn native took up basketball in middle school and later played at La Salle Academy in Manhattan before reclassifying down and finishing high school at MacDuffie School in Granby, Mass. He played for the PSA Cardinals on the AAU circuit alongside current Magic guard Cole Anthony as a consensus top-100 recruit.
NBA
All Hornets

The Latest on Terry Rozier's Ankle Injury

Hornets guard Terry Rozier missed the team's season opener Wednesday night due to a left ankle injury. During his pre-game media availability Wednesday, Hornets head coach James Borrego foreshadowed Rozier's absence, saying that it is indeed a long season and he did not want to prematurely rush Terry back into live-action.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Kelly Oubre for inactive Terry Rozier on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets forward / guard Kelly Oubre is starting in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Oubre will make his first start for the Hornets alongside LaMelo Ball at the point, Gordon Hayward at the three, Miles Bridges at power forward, and Mason Plumlee at the five. In a potential...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA News: Terry Rozier's Official Status Against The Indiana Pacers

He had been downgraded by the team to questionable after shootaround. Rozier is one of their best scoring threats, and averaged over 20 points per game last season. The full starting lineup for the Hornets on Wednesday evening against the Pacers can be seen in a post that is embedded below from the team's Twitter account.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Terry Rozier Ruled Out Monday vs. Pacers; P.J. Washington Questionable

Https://twitter.com/rodboone/status/1452680788009488385. Rozier has played in just one game this season, and he was limited to 22.8 minutes in that contest. He missed the first game of the year due to a left ankle sprain, and he missed their most recent game due to a right ankle sprain. Kelly Oubre has started in Rozier’s place the first two games he’s missed this season, so he will likely make another start vs. the Celtics. Oubre averaged 0.95 FanDuel points per minute last season, so he’s capable of taking advantage of some additional playing time.
NBA
UC Daily Campus

Stratton’s Take: Where is James Bouknight?

After a four-plus hour trek by bus from Storrs to Hartford, then Port Authority, then to the subway, followed by the Barclays Center, I felt more than ready to watch former University of Connecticut basketball star James Bouknight tear up an extremely top-heavy Brooklyn Nets squad on Sunday. If you...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy