Internet

Facebook plans to change its name – The Verge

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing...

hot96.com

The Independent

Mark Zuckerberg's bizarre home decoration spotted in live video

Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he was creating a “metaverse” and moving on from Facebook has become a source of online parody because of a bottle of BBQ sauce. Viewers of Mr Zuckerberg’s video pointed to the BBQ sauce bottle being used as a bookend by the Facebook founder on Thursday, with many arguing that it was “bizarre”. “To show that he is a normal human who loves normal human things, like BBQ sauce”, a Twitter user wrote.“Zuck using sweet baby ray’s BBQ sauce as a bookend is the most normal thing he’s ever done”, another argued.Others suspected that Mr...
ENTERTAINMENT
hot96.com

U.S. govt panel probes Tencent takeover of UK videogame maker Sumo

(Reuters) – Sumo Group said on Friday the U.S. national security panel is investigating the British videogame developer’s $1.27 billion takeover by China’s Tencent Holdings. Sumo and Tencent are engaging with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses deals to ensure they do not hurt...
BUSINESS
Mark Zuckerberg
stockxpo.com

Why Apple’s Privacy Changes Hurt Facebook but Benefited Google

Apple Inc.’s recent privacy crackdown has affected the largest players in online advertising very differently, recent quarterly results show, underscoring the strengths and weaknesses of each tech giant’s ad business. Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the world’s largest digital-ad company by revenue, tallied its highest sales growth in more than a decade...
INTERNET
hot96.com

Facebook’s Zuckerberg lays out ‘metaverse’ vision at developers event

(Reuters) – Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse, as he opened the company’s annual conference on virtual and augmented reality on Thursday. Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its...
INTERNET
whtc.com

Australia plans to make Google offer alternative search engines on smartphones

SYDNEY (Reuters) – An Australian regulator said it wants to make Google install a “choice screen” on smartphones so users can pick another search engine if they want, a step toward challenging the Alphabet Inc unit’s dominance of the search market. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) also wants...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Twitter revenue largely unaffected by Apple privacy changes

As the social media sector bemoans Apple's recently enacted iOS privacy protections, Twitter on Tuesday said the changes that require users to opt in to ad tracking had a lower than expected impact on ad revenue. Twitter reported third quarter earnings roughly in line with analyst forecasts, raking in revenue...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk’s two-word reaction after Tesla becomes trillion-dollar company

Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET

