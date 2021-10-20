CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

GOP moms: Keep PNA

WTAX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois could be on the verge of enhancing its reputation as a haven for women who want to end their pregnancies. It’s possible lawmakers will try to repeal the state’s Parental...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
wjbc.com

Illinois Senate Republicans don’t want to repeal PNA

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois could be on the verge of enhancing its reputation as a haven for women who want to end their pregnancies. It’s possible lawmakers will try to repeal the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion act. State Sen. Jil Tracy (R-Quincy) says that makes no sense. “To think that...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Anchorage Press

Mom Distortions

Moms for Liberty -- an ultraconservative group that identifies with parental rights in schools -- started in Florida, but they've settled in Virginia right now because Virginia is the most important game in town politically -- in fact, in the whole country. Their name and cause are a teeny bit bogus. I mean, is there an organization called Moms AGAINST Liberty? And does anyone oppose parents' rights in schools? The questions are how far do our liberties go and parents' rights to do what. Are our liberties absolute? Of course not. Should they extend to questions of public health? Of course not. So when it comes to the right of government to establish rules about face masks and vaccines, aren't those who disrupt meetings of local boards of education just making the board members' jobs harder, just like when they shout over advocates of a particular progressive curriculum? Of course. But that's going on around the country, and, in Virginia, it's coming most potently from Glenn Youngkin, who is a candidate for governor and a surrogate for Donald Trump. Youngkin has done everything he can to hide the connection, but it's there to see. Youngkin is a Republican, the party taken over by Trump, and the GOP no longer cherishes truth any more than Trump does. So Glenn Youngkin, like his mentor, has hidden his real agenda, which is to be a stand-in for the Trumpster. From his first TV ad onward, his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has tried to KO Youngkin with Trump. Meanwhile, Youngkin has attempted to bob and weave with parents. In the meantime, the Democrats are pursuing their usual agenda, which is snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. You would think that winning would be a cakewalk for McAuliffe by associating Youngkin with a discredited Trump and his "Big Lie" -- that he had the election stolen from him by Joe Biden. But McAuliffe and his fellow Democrats ran a tired campaign, and only now, when it might be too late, are they realizing it. So Virginia will be the stomping grounds for any Dem heavyweights like Barack Obama, and even the lightweights, as they try to rescue the commonwealth (state) from Donald Trump lite. In the process, they might rescue the country from Trump the heavy. Virginia has an odd election year. It amounts to a midyear midyear. It also means that it takes on an inordinate significance. So if Youngkin wins the election and pulls off an upset -- and it's trending that way, which calls into question whether it would be an "upset" at all -- then Trump will claim all the credit. And we will see all the craziness return. If Youngkin loses the election, the camouflage will be that he's a dilettante, not a Republican, as opposed to just some regular guy with a potent jump shot. Did I mention that his first TV commercials emphasized that he played college basketball, and now he's become fabulously wealthy through mergers and acquisitions where companies would be turned from service industries into items on a financial ledger sheet? A Youngkin win would return Virginia to its darkest traditions of racial segregation and ultraconservatism in the guise of parents' rights in schools. Speaking of darkest, the financing for Moms for Liberty is coming from some dark sources: super-rich people who don't really care whether we lose our liberties as we slide into an autocracy and welcome a return to a Donald Trump presidency or one of his acolytes. They believe no distortion is too simple-minded, no shot too cheap (as opposed to Youngkin's jump shot) nor any lie too shameless. We will continue the unraveling that Trump needed more than four years to complete. Politics and political reporting are hyperbole. But the stakes of Virginia's election are no exaggeration. It may have been the site of the first settlement in our country, but it may be where the nation's traditions of liberty become irrevocably unsettled.
EDUCATION
capitolfax.com

Dems inch forward on PNA repeal

With the backing of the legislature’s Democratic majority, Illinois has been at the forefront of expanding abortion access in recent years, even enshrining a “fundamental right” to the procedure in state statute. Legislative efforts backed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to repeal a quarter-century-old Republican-sponsored law requiring parents to be notified...
POLITICS
WTAX

Days numbered for parental notice

Illinois is about to repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion act – seen as the last abortion restriction standing. The legislature finished it off late Wednesday night. The pro-life faction says parents and kids should have good relationships, and if they don’t, the kids can always go to court. Repeal sponsor Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin) isn’t buying it, trying to convey the picture of a scared 16- or 17-year-old girl “finding her way to a judge” and telling a complete stranger all her secrets.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
850wftl.com

A different kind of epidemic is killing Floridians

Sure COVID kills, but counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl are flooding the Black Market and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she’s seen a corresponding dramatic spike in overdose deaths. The coronavirus pandemic hit as fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, continues to become more widespread. The DEA says...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Stacey Abrams group donates more than $1 million to erase medical debts of people in five states

The political organization led by Democratic titan Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. Fair Fight Action on Wednesday told The Associated Press that it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
CHARITIES
Fox News

Minnesota doctors silenced over COVID views: 'If it's happening to someone else, it could happen to you'

Two Minnesota doctors are speaking out after being silenced for reiterating the importance of individual rights as it pertains to COVID-related policies. Dr. Scott Jensen, a GOP gubernatorial candidate in the state, faces a fifth investigation in just one year for emphasizing the importance of natural immunity, and Dr. Jeffrey Horak was reportedly terminated from his role of 15 years as a veteran of general surgery after speaking at a local school board meeting.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTAX

Housing help here

Abundant Faith Christian Church’s west parking lot was the setting for the Pritzker administration’s celebration of Illinois being the quickest to hand out more than $500 million in rental assistance funds. The recipients number about 57,000 households. “We understand that there are people right now who are afraid that they...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Abortion#Gop#Senate
spectrumlocalnews.com

UCPS mom thanks school board for keeping masks optional

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County mom said she appreciates the public school board’s decisions so far, particularly its repeated votes to keep face masks optional. As Union County Public Schools head into a third month with the optional policy in place, tempers have at times flashed between the board, parents and county and state health departments.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WTAX

Senate passes PNA repeal

Illinois’ law requiring parents to be notified if their daughter is getting an abortion may not be on the books much longer. A proposed repeal has passed the Senate and moves to the House. All Republicans joined State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) in voting against. “The parental notification, thankfully, saves...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAX

Conscience bill heads to guv

A law meant to shield Catholic doctors from discipline when they decline to perform abortions now has clearer rules — employers may fire employees who claim a religious or other objection to medicine. Senate President Don Harmon (pictured) (D-Oak Park) said, “Because of the way (the law) was drafted, it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Post Register

It's the Law: When a parent passes away with no will

Q. My mother passed away with no will. She was unmarried and is survived by me and my two sisters. How do I become the one who makes the decision on her estate?. A. When someone dies without a will (intestate) the law determines who is to serve as personal representative (the “PR," formerly known as “executor”). The first priority with right to serve is the spouse. Since in your case there is no spouse, the heirs have an equal right to serve as personal representative.
LAW
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy