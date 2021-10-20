StormTeam 3: Widespread frost and freeze likely by Friday morning.

It’s been gloomy and wet over the last 48 hours and we’re not done with the rain just yet. Much cooler air has taken over thanks to the NW wind and that will help us stay well below average for our Friday. As this low continues to move eastward, moisture will start to diminish as drier air works in from the west. The cloud cover and the NW breeze will make for highs only in the 40s and 50s so make sure you grab a heavier jacket. It’ll feel even worse when you account for the wind with wind chills in likely in the 30s. We may be able to squeak out a little sunshine in our western neighborhoods closer to I-49 this evening but overall, cloudy conditions prevail. This disturbance finally exits later on tonight as high pressure takes over in its wake. Sunshine returns as we kick-start our Halloween Weekend with an abundance of it on tap Saturday and Halloween. Highs will be seasonably cool both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures topping off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Trick-or-Treating weather is looking just spooktacular! Temps will likely be in the mid to upper 50s under mainly clear skies. A cold front looks to move through Sunday afternoon and this one is going to come through dry but it does set the stage for a cooler start to November. Another storm system moves in late Monday and it’s looking like it could bring a few showers, especially overnight. Showers will be possible throughout our Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures remaining well below average for this time of the year. Expect highs to be in the realm of the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday under cloudy skies. Even colder conditions are on the docket for Wednesday with readings in the lower 40s. A few snowflakes could mix in with the lingering moisture Wednesday night as temps fall close to the freezing mark. Behind this system, the coldest air of the season takes over with lows close to the freezing mark on both Thursday and Friday morning.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO