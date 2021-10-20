Facebook plans to change its name – The Verge

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.

