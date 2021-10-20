Kevin and Danielle Jonas make time for 'date nights'

Kevin Jonas’ daughter refused to attend her dad’s concert because she would rather go to school. The Jonas Brothers star asked his seven-year-old daughter Alena if she’d like to skip school for a day so that she could see him perform live with his brothers Joe and Nick Jonas, but was shocked when she said she didn’t want to miss out on her education.
Kevin and Danielle Jonas are a perfect team. The Jonas Brothers musician, 33, tells PEOPLE that his wife has been "a huge support" for him while traveling on his current Remember This tour with brothers Nick and Joe. "[Danielle] understands my rest schedule along with my ability to do the...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married since 1988 – and the couple proved they are more in love than ever during a rare date night on Tuesday. The lovebirds put on an amorous display during a special screening of Kenneth Branagh's Belfast in New York City, cosying up to each other as they smiled sweetly for the cameras. Kyra looked gorgeous in her off-duty style, rocking a wild animal print jacket with a grey sweater and black skinny pants.
Real Housewives of Atlanta fans were saddened by the news that NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, passed away on September 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. A few days prior, NeNe told a group of patrons at her lounge, Linnethia, that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side.” The RHOA star was […]
Pharrell Williams is enjoying some quality family time on the other side of the world. The 13-time Grammy Award winner, 48, shared a rare family photo with wife Helen Lasichanh and their 12-year-old son Rocket Ayer. "Lotus Enzymes," Williams wrote in the caption, referring to a popular ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace.
Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
As previously reported, Meri Brown is on vacation in The Sunshine State. In brand new photos from her trip, however, the veteran Sister Wives cast member isn't beaming due to the lovely weather she's enjoying with friends down in Florida. Nope. She has a smile plastered across her face because...
A touching video is going viral on TikTok because it shows an amazing act of gratitude and selflessness. Photographer Kelsey Griffith posted a video from her wedding that has a twist. As her and her father approach the altar, her dad holds out his hand and invites her stepfather to join them the rest of the way.
Dolores Catania's relationship with boyfriend David Principe has long been a buzzy topic as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have previously shared their thoughts about the couple, who are still not engaged nor living together despite being in an exclusive relationship for several years. "I really feel this guy loves me," Dolores told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 11 reunion. "I don't know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really."
Derek Hough is laughing off any pressure to propose to longtime girlfriend Hayley Erbert. The Dancing With the Stars judge recently poked fun at the comments he gets to pop the question to his fellow dances with a video in which he pretends to ask Shania Twain to marry him mid-dance. He quipped in the caption, "Marriage? People keep asking me when I'm gonna propose to [Hayley Erbert] but the truth is I'm already married. To [Shania Twain]."
Jerry O'Connell recently revealed he has a new neighbor... John Stamos, the ex-husband of his wife Rebecca Romijn. Stamos, 58, started dating Romijn in 1994 before they tied the knot in 1998, before they went their separate ways in April 2004. O'Connell, 47, and Romijn, 48, started dating later in...
Newport Beach actress and model Tawny Kitaen, best known for her roles in 1980s music videos and ex-wife of Whitesnake singer David Coverdale and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley, died of heart disease, the Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed. Kitaen's death was ruled natural and was attributed to dilated cardiomyopathy....
Watch: Zayn Malik Responds to Allegations He Struck Gigi Hadid's Mom. Gigi Hadid is addressing the alleged family dispute between boyfriend Zayn Malik and mother Yolanda Hadid. On Thursday, Oct. 28, the model's rep told E! News she is focusing on her and Zayn's 13-month-old daughter amid the news. "Gigi...
Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
Last year, Gabriella Giudice celebrated her 16th birthday with two incredible black, red, and white cakes. For her 17th birthday on October 4, Teresa Giudice's daughter had yet another amazing cake with the same color scheme. Gia Giudice shared an Instagram Story photo of Gabriella posing by the dessert, a...
They have fought for their relationship through the years. But Tori Spelling reportedly feels 'trapped' these days in her marriage to Dean McDermott and 'wants a divorce' after the couple had a recent fight. The couple — who celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in May — has 'hit a another...
Teresa Giudice of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fame is on her way into her new $3.35 million home that she just purchased with her boyfriend Luis Ruelas. And it definitely is an upgrade. But is he?. Fans watched Giudice when her marriage to her ex-husband Joe began to unravel....
Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. The more loving adults in a child's life the better chance they have to grow up to be healthy and happy. That's why it's pretty wonderful that Wayne Brady, one of America's most versatile performers and personalities, has said that he's going to help raise his ex-wife's newly adopted son.
