Kevin and Danielle Jonas make time for 'date nights'

Dolores Catania's relationship with boyfriend David Principe has long been a buzzy topic as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members have previously shared their thoughts about the couple, who are still not engaged nor living together despite being in an exclusive relationship for several years. "I really feel this guy loves me," Dolores told Andy Cohen during the RHONJ Season 11 reunion. "I don't know if he knows how to be in a relationship, really."

