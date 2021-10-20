Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

There's one part of her legacy that Megan Fox is particularly "proud" of. Back in 2009, the actress played the titular character in the legendary cult horror flick Jennifer's Body, which was about a high school cheerleader possessed by a boy-eating demon. Granted, the film has also been lauded as a bastion of queer cinema thanks to Jennifer's romance with best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried), with their passionate sleepover makeout sesh upheld as one of the film's most iconic moments. Now 12 years later, Fox is reflecting upon Jennifer's Body's queer storyline and, turns out, she couldn't feel better about its impact.
Comments / 2