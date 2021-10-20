CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox thinks it's "very difficult to be a woman". The 35-year-old actress...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

The Sanford Herald

Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about female sensuality

Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about "female sensuality" and empowerment. The 'Jennifer's Body' actress has just dropped a 40-piece size-inclusive collection with the fast-fashion retailer and opened up about the importance of making women "feel good" in the clothing. Thank you for reading!. Please log in, or sign up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox's secret mental health battle revealed - fans are shocked

Megan Fox might have been crowned the World's Sexiest Woman back in 2008, but apparently even she has her insecurities. In a new interview alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with GQ Style, she shocked everyone when she revealed she has "body dysmorphia". Journalist Molly Lambert sparked the revelation when...
MENTAL HEALTH
digitalspy.com

First look at Megan Fox in The Expendables 4

Megan Fox has shown off the outfit she will be wearing in The Expendables 4. Fox shared the photos to her Instagram story, showing her decked out in all black, which suggests she will be part of the core team of mercenaries in the franchise. In the photo, Fox is...
MOVIES
papermag.com

Megan Fox on Helping Queer Girls Come Out

There's one part of her legacy that Megan Fox is particularly "proud" of. Back in 2009, the actress played the titular character in the legendary cult horror flick Jennifer's Body, which was about a high school cheerleader possessed by a boy-eating demon. Granted, the film has also been lauded as a bastion of queer cinema thanks to Jennifer's romance with best friend Needy (Amanda Seyfried), with their passionate sleepover makeout sesh upheld as one of the film's most iconic moments. Now 12 years later, Fox is reflecting upon Jennifer's Body's queer storyline and, turns out, she couldn't feel better about its impact.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox
1428elm.com

Who does Megan Fox play in Night Teeth?

Night Teeth is one of the latest releases part of Netflix’s “Netflix and Chills” lineup for Halloween 2021. The stylish vampire flick stars a host of recognizable names, such as Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Fry and yes, Megan Fox. Fox has been having something of a (long overdue) career...
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green are officially divorced

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): The divorce between American actors Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green has been finalised, after nearly a year. A source confirmed to E! News that the former couple filed their divorce judgment on October 15, and they have been declared legally single after nearly a year.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

Megan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Approves of These Vegan Accessory Brands

Time for a double-take: Megan Fox was spotted out in L.A. today in a fashionable look styled by Maeve Reilly, and her outfit bore special, secret details worth a second glance. Two, specifically. She wore a long, black overcoat and paired it with a graphic tee and blue mini skirt (love it or loathe it, mini skirts are back this season). But it was her sleek bag and heels that are headline-worthy: She wore two accessories that are made out of vegan leathers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Distractify

Megan Fox and Debby Ryan's Acting Careers Craved Roles in Netflix's 'Night Teeth'

Like most things in life, being an actor is all about taking chances, gambling with your fingers firmly crossed, and selling your soul to the devil — oh wait, scratch that last part. While actors do their best to build a unique personal brand and choose thought-provoking, challenging parts in films and shows that will only elevate their careers, they can't all be winners.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

See What Rob Kardashian Looks Like Now in Rare Family Photo

Rob Kardashian just made a rare appearance on Instagram!. On Monday, his sister Kim Kardashian shared a few photos from a family dinner that included Rob, who looked happy and healthy. The first pic featured Kourtney Kardashian with her beau Travis Barker, and the second showed siblings Khloé Kardashian and...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kourtney Kardashian got her hair cut again and it looks so chic

Kourtney Kardashian has been pretty busy lately. As soon as 1 October struck, the Poosh founder transformed her home into the ultimate haunted house for Halloween, complete with huge skeletons, ghoulish pumpkins and a shitload of cobwebs everywhere. I'd love to know where she got those OTT decorations from because my local Costco could never.
CELEBRITIES

