CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

Watauga Democrat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Fox has urged women to wear whatever makes them "feel good". Trusted...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will not leave me alone. Every time I look at my social media feeds, they’re staring back at me, looking hot at an award show or hanging out with fellow “it couple” Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian or wearing each other’s blood around their necks. I’m not entirely sure why this particular couple has been thrust so heavily upon us by the media, but I can usually just scroll past their sexy smoldering faces and go about my day. Until approximately three days ago when I, along with the rest of the internet, came across the couple’s joint profile for British GQ headlined: “True romance: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Megan Fox Opens Up About Her Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox opened up about the contrast between how she sees herself and how the world sees her. The Jennifer's Body actor gave an honest, wide-ranging joint interview with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker), speaking with British GQ Style about the inner self she has hidden during her Hollywood career, and her mental health in general. In the interview, she revealed that she has body dysmorphia, a pattern of obsessing over the flaws one sees in their own appearance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Fox
Popculture

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene Reach Divorce Settlement

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene's marriage is officially over. TMZ reports the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, and the former Transformers star have reached a divorce settlement. All that's left to do is for a judge to sign off, which can happen any day now. The former couple were married for 10 years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
POPSUGAR

No Shocker Here: Megan Fox's New Silver Hair Color Is Drop-Dead Sexy

Megan Fox, is that really you? The actress made her Instagram followers stop scrolling and do a double take on Friday afternoon when she posted a selfie showing off her new silver hair color. She didn't permanently dye that signature dark-brown hair of hers, though — it's simply a wig for her upcoming movie, Johnny & Clyde, which is currently filming in Rhode Island and set to premiere in 2022. Fox will play the role of Alana, a crime boss and casino owner, which she seemingly alluded to in her Instagram caption: "This is what the devil's daughter looks like."
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Megan Fox reveals new silver hair for upcoming role

Megan Fox is known for her dark brown tresses but on Friday she revealed a new look for an upcoming role. The actor shocked her fans with silver hair in anticipation of the upcoming film “Johnny and Clyde.”. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” she captioned the Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Megan Fox Has Blonde Hair Now — And It’s a Major Transformation

Megan Fox is following in her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's footsteps and going blonde. The star shared a selfie of the transformation to her Instagram, captioning the pic, "This is what the devil's daughter looks like." In the photo, Megan looks completely different; gone is her signature dark brunette hair, and in its place is silvery-white platinum with a smudge root, falling past her shoulders in long waves. While her hair renders her almost unrecognizable, the classic Megan look is still in place when it comes to her makeup: bold brows, lined eyes, and full, rosy lips.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallassun.com

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly describe relationship as 'ecstasy and agony'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship might look all perfect, but the couple has admitted that they have their own struggles. According to People magazine, Kelly and Fox recently spoke to British GQ Style for the magazine's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue, which they posed for in their first cover photoshoot as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Fox Debuts Icy Platinum Blonde Hair

Megan Fox has gone blonde. The Jennifer's Body actor revealed her new hair color on Instagram yesterday. In the pic, she wears her new platinum blonde hair, so light it's nearly silver, in a wavy blowout with a middle part showing dark brown roots. She also shared that the new hair is for her upcoming heist film Johnny and Clyde.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about female sensuality

Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about "female sensuality" and empowerment. The 'Jennifer's Body' actress has just dropped a 40-piece size-inclusive collection with the fast-fashion retailer and opened up about the importance of making women "feel good" in the clothing. In a video promoting the line, the 'Confessions of a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wfav951.com

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Legally Single

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have settled their differences and agreed upon the terms of their divorce and custody, TMZ reports. The pair filed papers Friday, and just need a judge to sign off on the deal. They have reportedly agreed on joint legal and physical custody of their...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Megan Fox and Debby Ryan's Acting Careers Craved Roles in Netflix's 'Night Teeth'

Like most things in life, being an actor is all about taking chances, gambling with your fingers firmly crossed, and selling your soul to the devil — oh wait, scratch that last part. While actors do their best to build a unique personal brand and choose thought-provoking, challenging parts in films and shows that will only elevate their careers, they can't all be winners.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy