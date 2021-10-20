Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

Megan Fox is following in her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly's footsteps and going blonde. The star shared a selfie of the transformation to her Instagram, captioning the pic, "This is what the devil's daughter looks like." In the photo, Megan looks completely different; gone is her signature dark brunette hair, and in its place is silvery-white platinum with a smudge root, falling past her shoulders in long waves. While her hair renders her almost unrecognizable, the classic Megan look is still in place when it comes to her makeup: bold brows, lined eyes, and full, rosy lips.
Comments / 0