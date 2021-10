Though Tokyo officially ended its monthslong state of emergency on October 1, some rules were kept in place as the metropolitan government announced a plan to cautiously ease restrictions over a period of several weeks. The roadmap included the resumption of alcohol sales at bars and restaurants as well as extending opening hours until 9pm for venues that comply with a set of coronavirus safety measures. Those rules were set to be reevaluated near the end of the month.

