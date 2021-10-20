CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Pavelski, Radulov edge Penguins 2-1 in shootout

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — The Dallas Stars are built to win tight games, and they're certainly wasting little time getting comfortable with them. Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout and Braden Holtby finished with 27 saves as the Stars edged Pittsburgh 2-1 on Tuesday night to finish a season-opening...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning with undisclosed injury

'Not a day-to-day thing' coach Cooper says about forward who left win against Capitals. Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not play the final 9:08 of a 2-1 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He...
NHL
The Game Haus

Pittsburgh Penguins: Week 1 Review

The expectations were not high for the Pittsburgh Penguins. After all, both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were and still are out. After the first week, Pittsburgh proved any doubters wrong. They’ve arguably been one of the best teams in the NHL so far, and they plan to continue doing so. Exactly how good did the Penguins do during week one?
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stars edge Rangers 3-2 on Heiskanen's goal in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Thursday night to spoil coach Gerard Gallant's home debut at Madison Square Garden. Heiskanen, who also had an assist, took a lead pass from Jamie Benn, swooped in on...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Pens battle but fall 2-1 to Stars in shootout

For their fourth game, it’s a fourth different lineup for the Penguins, but a happy change as Mike Matheson is able to make his season debut. Up front the forwards are the same as last game, and the goalie is too with Tristan Jarry getting another start. Michael, Michael Motorcycle!
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Michael Raffl
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Kris Letang
Person
John Marino
Person
Mike Lange
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Braden Holtby
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Alexander Radulov
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Short-handed Penguins struggle to muster offense in shootout loss to Stars

The Penguins knew things would be difficult to open the 2021-22 season without the services of superstar centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. That dilemma was amplified with forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Jake Guentzel each being sidelined for a game or two because of covid-19. And defenseman Mike Matheson’s absence for the first three games of the season because of with an undisclosed injury didn’t help.
NHL
NHL

5 Takeaways: "Holtbeast" is back, Radulov heats up and Stars find a way

It wasn't that long ago when the Stars couldn't buy a win in overtime or the shootout. Now, they come home from a season-opening four-game road trip with two wins in extra time. Go figure, right?. Tuesday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins was big for multiple reasons. One,...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Dallas Stars
oilersnation.com

Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
NHL
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
FingerLakes1

Sabres score twice in shootout, beat Coyotes 2-1

The Buffalo Sabres improved to 2-0-0 on the season with a 2-1 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center. Dustin Tokarski stopped 20 shots in regulation and overtime plus two more in the shootout to earn his first win of the season. Cody Eakin scored...
NHL
chatsports.com

Coyotes Game 2 Recap: Coyotes steal a point, fall 2-1 to Sabres in shootout

The Arizona Coyotes have their first point of the 2021-22 season after falling 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in the shootout. And if losing to a rebuilding Buffalo Sabres wasn’t enough, the Coyotes were lucky to get the point. Karel Vejmelka stood tall in his first North American appearance and kept the Coyotes in the game.
NHL
WKBW-TV

Three Observations: Sabres top Arizona 2-1 in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since dropping the interim title, Don Granato still hasn't lost. The Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in a shutout on Saturday afternoon. Cody Eakin scored the lone regulation goal for Buffalo, while Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotsalainen cashed in on their shootout attempts. Dustin Tokarski...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy