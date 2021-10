DJ-songwriter Dillon Francis has signed with UTA, the company announced Friday (Oct. 22). According to the announcement, UTA will handle his film, television, and alternative media pursuits as well as his international touring business in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Recently, Francis has been working on scripts for his animated series, “Gerald’s World,” currently in development with 20th Century/Wonderland, as well as developing a pitch/treatment for a show about his alter-ego, DJ Hanzel. He’s working on his Gerald clothing and merchandise line with Barney Cools, and launched several NFT projects with skater and digital artist, Chad Knight. He...

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO