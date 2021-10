The Covid-19 pandemic began back in 2019, as far as we know, and since then, the virus has mutated and evolved in many different variants. International health regulators and organizations, such as the WHO and the CDC, are tracking down all variants to determine which ones present a threat to people. All variants identified so far originated in different parts of the world, and by far, the one responsible for the recent pandemic wave is the Delta strain.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO