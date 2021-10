LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky fraternity where a freshman was found earlier this week has been cited for liquor law violations. UK police were called to the FarmHouse Fraternity just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 to help an unresponsive 18-year-old, who later died. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood from Henderson, Ky., died from drinking too much alcohol.

