Behind Viral Videos

Watch: Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ trailer is fairy tale magic at its finest

Can two words change your life? Disney’s Disenchanted believes so! Disney’s D23 Expo is taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center, and the official trailer for one of Disney’s finest love stories is everything we hoped it would be. Disenchanted is the sequel to Walt Disney Pictures’...
MOVIES
‘Black Adam’ star reveals how real-world politics influenced the movie

When DC fans checked out the new Black Adam trailer that just arrived last night, they were probably mostly thinking “woohoo, Doctor Fate!”, or, “wait, Viola Davis is in this?”. Apparently, though, there might be more to the long-awaited Dwayne Johnson movie than meets the eye, as...
MOVIES
California State
Marvel fans rejoice as ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve just finally introduced Mephisto into the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four. It’s been perhaps the defining joke of Phase Four for the Marvel fandom: when is Mephisto going to get here? Ever since folks were absolutely convinced the Marvel universe’s version of Satan was going to debut in WandaVision, every new Disney Plus series has been the subject of (mostly) tongue-in-cheek theorizing about where the demon could show up. And yet, though we can hardly believe it, it looks like Mephisto’s time to shine has really arrived, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode four.
COMICS
Review: ‘House of Darkness’ is pure gothic horror with added bite

For lovers of fireside fables, no four words are more fearsome than “once upon a time,” a phrase that haunts Neil LaBute’s House of Darkness from the outset, foreshadowing the horrors to come. They sow seeds of expectation in every audience member who hears them, with the...
MOVIES
‘House of the Dragon’ fans are torn on whether or not Melisandre should appear

Melisandre is hundreds of years old when she makes the ultimate sacrifice to the Lord of Light during the Long Night in the final season of Game of Thrones, which means that a much younger version of the character is around when House of the Dragon takes place. Now, fans are trying to decide whether they want the red priestess back, or if her return would just be a forced attempt at tying the new series to the original.
TV SERIES
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer

From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
MOVIES
The 10 most spine-tingling ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark?’ episodes ever

Picture the scenario: it’s a Saturday night during the 1990s, and you and your friends can be found gathered around your giant TV while the members of the Midnight Society gather around their campfire. It’s time for another chilling episode of the Nickelodeon favorite, Are You Afraid of the Dark?. With a spooky story, a bowl of popcorn, and a cozy blanket wrapped securely around you, yes it was a simpler time, but that was small comfort once the show started because with twisted tales of ghosts, ghouls, and even alien invasions, this show had us all reaching for the lights. So join us if you dare for a trip down memory lane, as we snap back to the days of Snick and recount the 10 most spine-tingling Are You Afraid of the Dark? episodes ever!
TV SERIES
The roasting continues as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ lands on Disney Plus

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have a propensity to nitpick as much as possible whenever a new film or television project arrives, only for their stances to soften in the aftermath. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case quite yet with Thor: Love and Thunder now that Taika Waititi’s polarizing blockbuster has landed on Disney Plus.
MOVIES
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
MOVIES
Who is Adar in ‘The Rings of Power?’ The mysterious new villain, explained

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 3, ‘Adar’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is going to great lengths to keep the identity of Sauron and his minions secret. One of them — who goes by the name Adar — made his debut in the third episode, which was also deliberately named after him. But who is this new Orc commander and how seriously should we take him?
TV SERIES
When will ‘The Crown’ season 5 release on Netflix?

It’s been a long time since Netflix last offered up a new season of The Crown, but the wait is almost over for the many devotees of the hit royal drama that are out there. As one of the most widely acclaimed original series to come from the streaming giant, The Crown has enjoyed both critical plaudits and major viewing figures across its four seasons to date, so the odds are high that season five will be another big win for the platform once it finally arrives.
TV SERIES

