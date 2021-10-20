Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

The Detroit Pistons are still waiting to see their prized rookie Cade Cunningham make his debut, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the next couple games or so. Cunningham would have already played by now if it’s up to him, but as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, he is not yet at 100 percent. In fact, there are times he is still feeling sore whenever he makes certain movements.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO