Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Codename Has Been Revealed and It’s Dangerous Hot

PUBG New State, the futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is officially going to release on November 11. Initially announced earlier this year, the game went through several Alpha tests and is finally going to be released. On October 22, PUBG New State developer KRAFTON released the official launch trailer along with a media showcase. Here are some of the important information and features coming to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO