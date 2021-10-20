Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Codename Has Been Revealed and It’s Dangerous Hot

Canonical today formally opened the "Jammy" archive for development for what will be the next version of Ubuntu, 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish". Ubuntu 22.04 as the "Jammy Jellyfish" is due out in April as the next Long Term Support release. The archive is now open for development to begin and auto-syncing from Debian is beginning.
Version 21.10 marks the latest release of Ubuntu, and while Canonical has turned more of its attention toward the cloud and developers, Ubuntu "Impish Indri" comes with a number of substantial changes for the many who still use the Ubuntu desktop on a daily basis. Here's what to expect as...
LATEST - New Trailer Revealed. We finally got a new extended look at Gotham Knights during DC Fandome but are still without a release date beyond 2022. The story will be taking us through one of the more popular story arcs in recent years, The Court of Owls. We also...
Gameplay from two of the opening missions of the new Saints Row has been released by Volition, in partnership with Game Informer, giving us a better look than ever before at the tone and setup of the rebooted game. If you've already seen the previous videos focusing on vehicles and...
Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition remasters will launch digitally on November 11, 2021. The release date was revealed via developer Rockstar’s online marketplace, where the game is now available to pre-order for $59.99 / £54.99, ahead of an official announcement expected imminently. The game is also...
Ubuntu 22.04 won't be released in stable form until 2022. To be more precise, it will be officially available in April of that year. After all, that is what the 22.04 indicates -- a two digit year followed by a two digit month. Of course, before the official release, there...
Next week’s free Epic Games Store title has been announced. DARQ: Complete Edition will be free to download from October 28 until November 4. The game tells the story of Lloyd, a boy who finds himself in the middle of a lucid nightmare. “While exploring the darkest corners of his...
The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. Leaks are pretty common in the Genshin Impact universe. An interesting...
PUBG New State, the futuristic battle royale game from the PUBG franchise, is officially going to release on November 11. Initially announced earlier this year, the game went through several Alpha tests and is finally going to be released. On October 22, PUBG New State developer KRAFTON released the official launch trailer along with a media showcase. Here are some of the important information and features coming to the game.
With this release, the well-known and widely-used Debian 10 Buster gained old-stable status, which designates the previous stable repository. As it always happens with the release of a new stable version, Bullseye includes hundreds of new packages and updates to thousands of others.
Earlier this year, Canonical announced that they will start work on a new Ubuntu Desktop Installer that will replace the current Ubiquity installer in future releases of the popular GNU/Linux distribution. The installer is written in the Flutter SDK developed by Google and sports a fresh and modern design with...
You can not install GNOME Extensions via Snap Firefox in Ubuntu 21.10. This tutorial explains the steps for manual installation of GNOME Extension from its ZIP files in Ubuntu, Fedora and other related distributions.
Based on the upstream Coreboot 4.14 release, Star Labs’ Coreboot 7 open-source firmware is now available for the StarBook Mk V, Star LabTop Mk III, and Star LabTop Mk IV Linux notebooks, along with an updated Coreboot Configurator utility. This release comes about three months after Coreboot 6 and brings...
KDE Plasma 5.23.2 comes only a week after KDE Plasma 5.23.1 and introduces a big feature for NVIDIA GPU users, namely support for the GBM backend of the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver. Over time, this should improve the Plasma experience for NVIDIA users in many ways. If you’re using the...
Yaru theme is a GNOME Shell theme based on Adwaita theme supports both GTK2 and GTK3. If you’d like to improve your Ubuntu desktop look, you can consider installing the Yaru-Colors theme, which is a modification of the Yaru theme for Ubuntu.
Escuelas Linux 7.2 comes two months after Escuelas Linux 7.1 with updated internals and applications. It’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release and derived from Bodhi Linux 6.0, using the latest Moksha 0.3.4 graphical desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, this release comes with...
NVIDIA 495.44 is a new feature branch version and introduces support for the GBM API, which implements a GBM backend driver that can be used with the GBM loader from the Mesa 21.2 or later. This is good news, especially for KDE Plasma users as the latest 5.23.2 update also adds initial GBM support.
Firefox 93 was officially released for all major OS, including Linux, Mac OSX, Windows, and Android. The binary package is now available for download for Linux (POSIX) systems with brand new features. Learn about the new release here.
You might ask yourself, why do I need a two-way/bidirectional file synchronization solution? The terminal-based nature of osync makes it an ideal file synchronization solution that can be executed in three modes.
CumulusClips is an open-source video sharing content management platform, that provides one of the best video sharing features similar to Youtube. With the help of CumulusClips, you can start your own video sharing website or add video sections on your existing website, where users can register, upload videos, comment on videos, rate videos, embed videos, and much more.
