TWICE Tzuyu reportedly fell ill this week ahead the group's anniversary. TWICE's fans, ONCE, recently expressed their concerns over the members' health after JYP Entertainment uploaded The Feels' behind-the-scenes videos. The fandom fears that the girls might have been stressing and overworking themselves for their comebacks. Their schedule this year is yet to end, as well, so ONCE untiringly appeal to JYP Entertainment to let them take a break.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO