There are no leaves on your lawn. But your roof has leaves a foot deep on it. They go there to hide from me. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. I suffered a flat tire in church. No car was involved. A flat tire is a slang term for the result of someone stepping on my heel so that my shoe came loose. It happened during a rush to the food at a potluck. I love potlucks—people and good food. That’s euphoria with beans. I said grace at a table weighed down like an aircraft carrier. Bless the food and the hands that prepared it. I wished all good things for everyone and Rice Krispies bars for me. “Did you get enough to eat?” asked a hostess. That’s church lady talk for, “You’ve had enough to eat.”

RED SCHOENDIENST ・ 10 DAYS AGO