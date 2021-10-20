CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zdeno Chara's disappointing plus-minus doesn't worry Islanders coach Barry Trotz

By Newsday
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – It’s hard not to notice Zdeno Chara because, well, he’s 6-9, 250 pounds and a future Hall of Famer still playing in the NHL at 44...

Barry Trotz not saying if he'll break up Islanders' No. 2 line

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Barry Trotz didn’t broadcast any lineup decisions Friday, running a high-tempo 30-minute practice at Gila River Arena without line rushes. So whether the Islanders’ coach will keep his longstanding second line together for Saturday night’s game against the Coyotes — or, as he hinted he would do after Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime loss at Columbus, break up the slow-starting trio — will remain a team secret until the puck drops.
Chara’s Early Struggles Should Lead to Blue Line Change This Weekend

The return of Zdeno Chara to the New York Islanders after a 20-year hiatus started as a feel-good story, but has turned into a problem for the blue line rather quickly. Chara has no points in the first four games, has made a handful of poor decisions that have put his team in difficult situations and, while an antiquated system of evaluating a player, is a minus-3 for New York. Far from the ideal start that was expected out of him this year.
Islanders Barry Trotz Works His Magic With Line Shuffling

Before the game last night, it was announced that the New York Islanders would be shuffling up their lines. It wasn’t looked at as a big surprise considering that Barry Trotz called out the second line after their game in Columbus. Well, to some the obvious choice would’ve been moving...
Zdeno Chara's early struggles may force changes to Islanders' defense

Nothing that happens this season for Zdeno Chara, good or bad, will impact his eventual induction into the Hall of Fame. He's a lock. But the 44-year-old defenseman and the Islanders are not concerned about future honors. They have a Stanley Cup to pursue and the 6-9, 250-pound Chara was signed to round out their top six and provide defensive stability both five-on-five and on the penalty kill.
Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
Duncan Keith on Chicago Blackhawks Fiasco

Earlier today Duncan Keith sat at the podium and answered questions for over 13 minutes in regards to the horrific actions of former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Yesterday, Reid Schar from Jenner & Block, released his report on the Blackhawks response to allegations of sexual misconduct by Aldrich.
Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
Kucherov out indefinitely for Lightning with undisclosed injury

'Not a day-to-day thing' coach Cooper says about forward who left win against Capitals. Nikita Kucherov will be out indefinitely for the Tampa Bay Lightning because of an undisclosed injury. The forward did not play the final 9:08 of a 2-1 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He...
Barry Trotz gives Leo Komarov a chance for Islanders, looking for energy

SUNRISE, Fla. — Barry Trotz made his first lineup change of the season for the Islanders. Pesky Leo Komarov, an incongruous regular on Mathew Barzal’s top line during the playoff run to the NHL semifinals, was inserted onto Casey Cizikas’ fourth line as the Islanders faced the Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night.
Islanders: Slow Start is Nothing New Under Barry Trotz

It hasn’t been the start that the New York Islanders were hoping for. They’re 0-2 so far and have allowed an uncharacteristic 11 goals against. They haven’t looked good, there’s no sugarcoating it, but by no means is it time to panic. First and foremost, there is 80 more games...
AHL Central News: Opening Weekend Does Not Disappoint

The American Hockey League dropped the puck on the 2021-22 season over the weekend. All seven of the teams in the Central Division were in action, with five of them playing twice. Six of the seven teams picked up their first wins in the 76-game season. These teams will be in a long battle to see who qualifies for the Calder Cup Playoffs, and we will cover every twist and turn along the way. Let’s get right to the action!
