Killer Camp killed by The CW

By Andy Dehnart
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller Camp, the reality competition that combined Friday the 13th with The Mole, has been murdered by The CW, which pulled the show off its schedule after just two episodes, effectively cancelling it even though the entire season has been filmed. This is similar to what happened to another...

