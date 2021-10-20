Killer Camp killed by The CW

It looks like Handyman Bruce is out of work. The CW network has pulled the Killer Camp series from the schedule after just two episodes. Has it been cancelled?. A reality series with a scary whodunnit twist, the Killer Camp TV show is an homage to campy horror flicks from the 1980s. Camp Counselor Bobby (host Bobby Mair) welcomes a mix of 13 unlucky American and British campers to Camp Pleasant. They’re ready for fun but are quickly reminded that not everyone will survive. After all, one of them is a killer who will engage the help of homicidal Handyman Bruce to kill their new friends, one by one. The campmates are immediately thrown into several challenges to try to bank cash for their prize fund or, to win immunity. All the while, the killer among them tries to sabotage the games. As campers are “killed” by Bruce in humorous and grisly ways, the survivors work to expose the killer among them for a piece of the $50,000 cash prize.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO